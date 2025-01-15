How to quit smoking for good in 2025

To ensure that you're successful in leaving the cigarettes behind in 2024, experts at Yocan Vaporizer have compiled some essential tips on how to give up smoking for good in 2025.

It’s no surprise that quitting smoking is one of the most popular resolutions out there, but it’s often one that people will find themselves returning to year after year.

In light of this, experts at Yocan Vaporizer have compiled some essential tips on how to stick to your New Year's resolution throughout 2025.

Write down your goals

Before you get started on your New Year’s resolution, it’s important to remember why you’re determined to quit smoking. Is it to save money or to improve your health

Make a note of all the reasons and refer back to these goals to keep yourself motivated during January.

Cut down on alcohol

It’s well-known that alcohol is a common trigger for smoking, which is why it’s so important to reduce your alcohol intake in January. Alcohol often enhances nicotine cravings, so it’s important to be alert to these triggers and make conscious efforts to avoid them.

It’s also essential to cut down on the amount of caffeine you consume, particularly coffee and energy drinks.

Stock up on gum

Chewing on sugar-free gum can be hugely effective when it comes to tackling nicotine cravings. In preparation for your smoke-free journey, it’s important to ensure that you stock up on any products that are known to fight cigarette cravings.

Investing in nicotine nasal sprays, chewing gum, and patches is a fantastic way to fight off cravings.

Set a specific quit date

It’s also important to set yourself a quit date. Will this date be 1st January or 1st February? Having a specific date in mind will help you keep track of your progress.

Make sure you’re getting your five-a-day

Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables can help to reduce cravings. Carrots and bananas are both known to reduce nicotine cravings, so it’s important to ensure that you’re getting your five-a-day.

Find a new exercise routine

Exercise can be a fantastic distraction when it comes to quitting smoking. Instead of doomscrolling, why not start on a new exercise journey?

Starting a new routine will help you kick those unhealthy habits, which is why it’s so important to set yourself some new fitness goals in January. Regular exercise will ultimately reduce your cravings and can help you feel more energised and motivated at the start of the New Year.

Establish a 2025 budget

At the start of the New Year, it can be hugely beneficial to plan out a budget. This will enable you to see how much money you can save by no longer purchasing cigarettes.

For example, the average smoker tends to save £38 a week after quitting, which is a staggering £2,000 a year. Seeing these figures in your own budget plan serves as a stark reminder of why you’ve decided to quit in the first place, helping you stick to your goals.

Be open about your plans to quit

It's also important to openly discuss your New Year’s resolution with others. Confiding in close family and friends allows others to hold you accountable for any slip-ups, which can make you more motivated to stay on track.

It can also be supportive and motivating to confide in others who have been successful in their attempts to quit smoking.

Consider switching to vaping

Using vapes can be an effective aid in your journey to quit smoking. Purchasing a vape can help you get your nicotine fix without the dangerous chemicals from cigarettes.

Going cold turkey can be incredibly challenging and often results in slip-ups, which is why it’s important to consider using an e-cigarette to help you quit smoking once and for all.

Louis Lou, a spokesperson for Yocan Vaporizer (https://www.yocanvaporizer.com) commented:

"The start of a New Year is a fantastic and motivating time to quit smoking once and for all, which is why it's one of the most popular resolutions for 2025. This December, it's crucial to start taking active steps to quit smoking in the New Year.

"In 2019, there were an estimated 74,600 deaths caused by smoking cigarettes in the UK, demonstrating that smoking is one of the biggest causes of deaths across the country.

"This staggering statistic highlights the critical importance of nationwide smoking cessation initiatives. It's proven that stopping smoking for just one year will halve your risk of a heart attack, which underscores the importance of quitting smoking in the New Year.

"While quitting smoking once and for all is undeniably a challenge, it's important to hold yourself accountable and make sensible choices to keep yourself on track."