How Yorkshire’s Bid to Become an AI ‘Growth Zone’ Could Shape the Future of UK Marketing

The United Kingdom is bidding to become an artificial intelligence hub, and Yorkshire is intent on positioning itself at the forefront of the technological revolution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a marketing landscape that’s struggling to evolve, North Yorkshire’s bid to become an AI ‘Growth Zone’ could be a gamechanger.

Most Popular

The University of York’s pioneering bid for North Yorkshire to become one of the UK’s new AI ‘Growth Zones’ could have major implications for the marketing landscape at a time when data suggests that 72% of marketers feel overwhelmed by how fast their roles are changing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AI Growth Zones have been proposed by the government in its bid to become a global leader in artificial intelligence to drive economic growth.

Marketing

The scheme will create AI-enabled data centres while supporting infrastructure to streamline access to power for projects.

North Yorkshire’s bid to become a Growth Zone could see the region gain a 15% share of the UK’s protected AI economic growth by 2035. Crucially, it would also protect around 7,000 jobs, including 3,500 in the north of England.

This would help to mitigate the feelings of uncertainty that surround the marketing landscape in Yorkshire and beyond. With 30% of UK marketers suggesting that their organisations struggle to find the right balance between AI and human creativity for major campaigns, it’s clear that the industry would benefit significantly from a more developed artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire’s position as an AI Growth Zone may see the county take centre stage in what’s expected to become a £1 trillion industry by 2035. However, its implications for industries like marketing, where industry professionals and consumers alike are struggling to embrace artificial intelligence, it’s clear that these innovations will shape the future of the sector.

But how can local marketing businesses embrace the future of AI at a time when the technology is set to continue transforming the industry? Let’s explore how firms can address the concerns of their employees while reaping the benefits of artificial intelligence tools:

Clearly Defined Goals

UK marketing businesses seeking to implement AI into their operations need to communicate and uphold clear goals for their teams. This can help to ensure a measurable barometer for performance that can make the technology more logical in its use cases.

Whether these goals are customer segmentation, personalisation, or ad placements, the use of measurable targets paves the way for a stronger learning experience when getting to grips with artificial intelligence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With AI expected to prompt 37% of business leaders to upskill their employees over the coming two to three years, the imposition of clear goals can help to allocate the focus towards placing competencies in the ideal position to foster growth.

Using the Right AI Tools

North Yorkshire’s status as an AI Growth Zone will help to introduce more marketing professionals to key industry tools without overloading them with new responsibilities that are too far removed from their job description.

Utilising AI tools within existing frameworks relies on upskilling and sustainable implementation strategies for marketing firms. From implementing workflows to predictive analytics, harnessing the potential of this emerging technology can enhance operations across the board.

This requires upskilling marketing professionals by building competencies when using content creation tools. Investing in this AI infrastructure while aligning marketing goals should be an essential collaboration, and collaborating with IT and data science teams can pave the way for a more seamless adoption process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding these measures to existing training programs and resources can empower more marketers to boost their artificial intelligence proficiencies while keeping in the loop when it comes to new technological trends in the industry.

Maintaining the Human Touch

Marketers shouldn’t see AI as a threat, and should rather view the technology as a creativity tool that can help them to get the most out of their industry experience.

Platforms like ChatGPT can help to automate repetitive tasks at scale, allowing more time to be allocated towards creative roles. The technology can also take a leading role in supporting ideas for campaigns and researching concepts.

AI doesn’t need to transform marketing from the bottom up, but instead supports the human side of campaigns to foster greater workplace innovation. In using artificial intelligence in a more collaborative way, more businesses can keep that human touch and improve their brand authenticity, all while saving time and money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Future of AI and Marketing

North Yorkshire’s bid to become an AI Growth Zone can have a direct impact on the UK’s marketing landscape in supporting more industry professionals to embrace the emerging technology.

In an industry that’s clearly still finding its feet with artificial intelligence, a renewed regional focus on the potential of AI can help to showcase its collaborative capabilities at scale.