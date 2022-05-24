Hull City fans spent an average of £939.50 cheering on the Tigers over the past 12 months

Researchers polled 2,000 football fans to reveal how much cash they splashed between May 2021 and May 2022 on replica shirts, tickets, matchday food and drink – and more.

Supporters of Shota’s side forked out an average of £41.50 on replica kits over that time – with one in 14 spending £100 or more.

On average they went to watch City play eight times at home - spending a total of £260.80 on tickets and £491.20 on food and drink.

Love for Hull City

The study also found 88 per cent of Tigers fans polled bought a season ticket during the past 12 months - and those who did spent £486.20 on average.

A spokesperson for 888 said: “The among of money spent by Hull supporters shows just how much they love their side.

“It’s been eventful 12 months at the MKM – never a dull moment, and the next 12 months look likely to be just as exciting.

“Hopefully a return to the Premier League is just a matter of time.”

Those loyal to Hull’s cause also went to an average of eight away games – travelling more than 560 miles in the process.

While City managed to consolidate their position in the championship this season, supporters will be hoping to improve on their 19th place finish next year.

Almost a fifth of Hull fans are so unwavering in their support they bet on their side to win the league every season – without fail.

And with Acun Ilicali's takeover giving the Tigers a new sense of optimism perhaps more fans will be inclined to have a flutter of lifting the league trophy next season.