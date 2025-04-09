Hull named in top 10 UK’s cheapest cities for university students, according to latest study

Starting university is an exciting chapter: new mates, new routines, and for many, the first taste of independence. But amid all the excitement, there’s one not-so-fun reality: money. With the cost-of-living crisis still making headlines, students across the UK are feeling the pinch more than ever, from sky-high rent to pricey pints on a night out. So, where can students actually afford to live without rinsing their bank accounts?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study by Best Financial Planners has revealed the UK’s most affordable university cities and the results might just surprise you. The study analysed 100 cities across the country, using a data-driven approach to work out where students can truly stretch their student loan the furthest. To ensure a well-rounded picture of affordability, they examined 14 key factors, including average rent, transport, grocery costs, and entertainment expenses, all of which were scaled, weighted, and combined to produce the final rankings.

The methodology gave heavier importance to essentials like rent, utilities, and transport (each weighted at 12%), while still factoring in lifestyle and social expenses such as dining out, fitness, cinema tickets, and even how many coworking spaces or tours under £20 were on offer. The research drew from publicly available data including the Office for National Statistics, Numbeo, Tripadvisor, and Coworker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kingston upon Hull ranks sixth in the study with a score of 67.77 and it’s easy to see why students might be drawn to this northern city. Rent is one of Hull’s strongest assets, averaging just £449 per month, which makes it the fifth cheapest in the entire ranking. Transport costs are slightly above average at £55.50 per month, just squeezing into the top 25 cheapest, so getting around the city won’t break the bank. Groceries are also good value, with Hull placing ninth cheapest for monthly food shop costs at £35.86, and for students in need of a caffeine fix, the city lands in the top 10 for cheapest cappuccinos.

Hull named in top 10 UK’s cheapest cities for university students

When it comes to meals out, Hull isn’t quite as generous. Dining out averages £60 a month, which puts it around the middle of the pack, but it still beats the likes of Weston-super-Mare. Domestic beer comes in at £64 per month, ranking Hull in the top 20 cheapest cities for those casual weekend drinks. And when it's time to wind down, cinema tickets cost just £6.12 for a monthly visit, the third cheapest in the entire study, offering students a low-cost entertainment option. While utility bills here are a little steeper at £198.80, they’re not enough to tip the balance too far. Add in six public parks, and Hull strikes a healthy balance between affordability and lifestyle.

Southend-on-Sea tops the list with a standout score of 71.32, showing that seaside living doesn’t have to mean sky-high expenses. While rent is mid-range at £529 (16th cheapest), the city scores big with ultra-low transport costs (£35), cheap utilities (£127.50 – 3rd cheapest), affordable groceries (£35.65 – 8th cheapest), and a budget-friendly broadband deal at £26.80. With cinema tickets among the cheapest in the UK and nine public parks to enjoy, Southend delivers excellent value for money. Blackburn, ranked second, shines thanks to its low rent (£478 – 9th cheapest), cheapest average dining cost (£50), and affordable internet (£25.33 – 4th cheapest). Utility costs are steeper at £260, but overall, it remains a strong pick for budget-focused students. Burnley, in third, is one of the biggest bargains in the ranking, boasting £431 rent (2nd cheapest), lowest cinema and beer costs, cheapest McMeal, and great grocery value.

Salford grabs fourth place with rent at £505 (13th cheapest) and second-lowest transport costs (£34). While utilities are eye-wateringly high at £294.20 — second only to the most expensive city in that category — the cheapest internet in the country (£21), strong food affordability, and a generous five coworking spaces help balance things out. Darlington, ranked fifth, keeps costs low with £438 rent (3rd cheapest), £35.60 groceries (6th cheapest), £48 beer (4th cheapest), and £6 cinema tickets (2nd cheapest), though transport is the most expensive in the top 10 at £63.50. Telford, in seventh, is notable for offering the most budget-friendly tours under £20, but is let down by steep transport (£99.48) and above-average rent (£535). Scunthorpe follows in eighth, though its high rent (£642) limits its appeal. Worcester, in ninth, offers a middle-of-the-road option with no dramatic highs or lows, while Weston-super-Mare rounds out the top 10 with the highest rent (£750) and very pricey transport (£93.50).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other hand, London, Oxford, Basingstoke, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Sunderland, Bedford, Sutton Coldfield, Bath, and Manchester ranked as the most expensive cities for university students.

Top 10 cheapest cities for university students: