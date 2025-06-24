Hull sees 200% surge in ‘cheap food’ searches as food insecurity deepens across Yorkshire

Kingston upon Hull has recorded a 200% year-on-year increase in online searches for ‘cheap food’, according to new research.

The analysis, conducted by Peak waste analysed the year-on-year rise in Google searches for ‘cheap food’. As well as the surge in Kingston Upon Hull, the data also shows spikes in other parts of Yorkshire and the Humber. York saw a 100% rise placing it in the top UK hotspots alongside Hull, and Leeds saw a significant 80% increase, suggesting that the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact communities across the region.

Location Percentage Increase YOY Kingston upon Hull 200% York 100% Leeds 80%

Hull’s rise in in search activity reflects a broader national trend, with most of the top locations being University and industrial cities. Kingston Upon Hull 200% surge placed it only behind Oxford (600%), Aberdeen (400%), and Salford (300%).

Woman looking at receipt whilst food shopping.

Location Percentage Increase YOY Oxford 600% Aberdeen 400% Salford 300% Kingston upon Hull 200% Manchester 200% Bath 200% York 100% Warrington 100% Bournemouth 100% Nottingham 100%

In Hull and the East Riding, local food banks and support organisations have reported growing demand. In 2024, Hull Foodbank, which is part of the Trussell Trust network, distributed thousands of emergency parcels, while other groups such as EMS Ltd and Unity in Community have stepped in to deliver food provision across the city.

A national survey by the Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) in April 2025 found that 51% of UK food banks saw rising demand between September 2024 and February 2025, with many describing their services as unsustainable due to declining donations and increasing need.

Speaking on the findings, Martin Firth from Peak Waste said: This surge in searches for ‘cheap food’ is not just a trend, it’s a red flag.

“When a city like Hull sees a 200% rise, it highlights the growing divide between rising living costs and stagnant incomes.