Humberside Police: Most dangerous festive day revealed

Over the past 5 festive periods, 121 arrests were made by Humberside Police – with almost 25% of those occurring on New Year’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exclusive data acquired as part of a Freedom of Information Request by RTA Law revealed the shocking numbers which deemed New Year’s Day as the most dangerous to be on the road in the area.

30 arrests took place on New Year’s Day, followed by 25 on Christmas Eve, 24 on New Year’s Eve, 23 on Christmas Day, and 19 on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most common offences were also revealed in the - https://roadtrafficaccidentlaw.co.uk/ request, with Drink Driving topping the table at 94.

30 arrests took place on New Year’s Day, followed by 25 on Christmas Eve, 24 on New Year’s Eve, 23 on Christmas Day, and 19 on Boxing Day.

This was followed by other motoring offences (37), Drug Driving (24) and Dangerous or reckless driving (13).

Regarding the age of perpetrators, the majority were 21 to 30 (51), followed by 31 to 40 (32), and 41 to 50 (15).

87.6% of perpetrators were Male (106) and just 14 Female.

Rod Mitchell, from RTA Law, who conducted the Freedom of Information Request, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The holidays are a time for connection and celebration, but reaching our destinations safely should always come first. Staying safe on the roads this festive season is about patience, planning, and prioritising safety.”

“Take your time to plan your route, allowing for delays and avoiding unnecessary risks. Stay alert behind the wheel, especially when road conditions are challenging, and ensure you're well-rested before setting out on long journeys. Avoid distractions, drive within speed limits, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or fatigue.