I'm a dog expert, and here are the hidden spring hazards that all Yorkshire dog owners need to know about

A leading dog expert is giving must read advice to Yorkshire pet owners, to help them prevent a scary trip to the vet this spring.

Spring in the UK brings a lot of potential health hazards for dogs due to changes in weather, plants, and outdoor activities.

Of course we want to enjoy the brighter days and longer evenings with our dogs, so Rachel Bean, the UK's leading canine first aider has put together some must-read advice, which will help dog owners avoid a trip to the vets.

Rachel, who wrote the iPET Network's qualification in Canine First Aid, and travels the world giving training sessions to professionals and pet owners alike, said: "Spring is such a hopeful time, and it's a time that we finally get to enjoy the lighter evenings and brighter weather after the winter months.

Spring time can present hazards for our dogs - Animal News Agency

"But this can spell trouble for your dog in many ways, I've put together this guide to help dog owners navigate the season armed with the knowledge they need to enjoy it safely."

Here are Rachel's five common hazards and tips on how to help your dog in an emergency:

1. Pollen and Hay Fever Hazard: Just like humans, dogs can suffer from allergies due to pollen, leading to symptoms like itching, sneezing, and watery eyes.

What to Do: If you notice your dog showing signs of allergies, consult a vet. In emergencies, wiping down their paws and coat after walks can help reduce exposure, and using antihistamines may be recommended by your vet.

Rachel Bean is giving this advice to Yorkshire dog owners - Animal News Agency

2. Fleas and Ticks Hazard: Warm spring weather encourages fleas and ticks to become more active, which can transmit diseases like Lyme disease or cause flea infestations.

What to Do: Regularly check your dog for ticks after outdoor walks. In an emergency, remove ticks carefully using a tick remover tool, and seek veterinary attention for further treatment if needed.

3. Poisonous Plants Hazard: Spring is when many plants bloom, including some toxic ones like daffodils, bluebells, and buttercups. Ingestion can lead to vomiting, drooling, and even organ failure.

What to Do: Keep dogs away from unfamiliar plants. If your dog ingests something potentially toxic, contact a vet or emergency animal hospital immediately for advice on how to proceed.

4. Heat Stroke Hazard: Even though it’s not fully hot yet, sudden warm days can cause heatstroke, especially in breeds with short noses or thick coats.

What to Do: Always ensure your dog has access to plenty of water, shade, and avoid walking them during the hottest part of the day. In case of heatstroke, move your dog to a cool area, apply cold water, and call the vet immediately.

5. Mud and Puddles (Leptospirosis Risk) Hazard: Spring rains can create puddles and muddy areas, which might contain Leptospirosis bacteria, a dangerous infection that can affect the liver and kidneys.

What to Do: Keep your dog out of stagnant water or muddy puddles. If your dog starts showing signs like vomiting, lethargy, or fever, see a vet immediately. Vaccination against Leptospirosis can also help prevent this infection.