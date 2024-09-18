Is your child getting enough sleep? Try this simple hack to help improve sleep by 38%

The school term has begun, which means that children and teenagers nationwide are starting to settle into a new routine. Whether it is their first day of school or they’re simply returning after the summer holidays, back-to-school nerves are a normal and expected experience. Here, math education platform Calcworkshop has shared four practical tips to help parents ease their children's anxieties and create positive routines that will benefit them throughout the school year.

1. Establishing a consistent sleep schedule

Sleep is essential for adequate cognitive function. The recommended amount depends on age, with research by the NHS suggesting that children between the ages of six and 12 need nine to 12 hours, compared to eight to 10 hours for teenagers aged 13 to 18.

A lack of sleep has also been linked to poor memory, according to Nature. Therefore, parents should look out for signs of sleep deprivation, including early morning headaches, poor concentration, and hyperactivity. These will ultimately impact students both within and outside of the classroom.

Parents should strive to establish a consistent sleep schedule for their children. According to Sleep Health Solutions, it can take up to two weeks to fully establish a new sleep routine, but there are methods to help improve sleep quality. Research by the Sleep Foundation reveals that white noise helps people fall asleep 38% faster.

2. Creating a calm morning routine

It is easy to become flustered in the morning. However, as mornings set the tone for the rest of the day, parents should ensure that their children leave the house feeling prepared, centred, and ready to face their lessons.

To avoid chaos in the early hours, parents can plan ahead by preparing school meals and a nutritious breakfast the evening before. Breakfast, for example, is essential for brain and memory function throughout the day, but recent research by Magic Breakfast has found that up to 30% of students skip this vital meal every day.

Remember that the first meal of the day should contain a mixture of carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, and fiber. Warm porridge with fruit and nuts is a perfect example, as it is also packed with B vitamins, iron, and magnesium. Whole-grain cereals and whole-grain bagels with chopped bananas, berries, and a side of low-fat milk are great alternatives.

3. Being open and honest about their worries

The start of a new school year can be stressful for children and teenagers, with research by educational psychologists Dr Popoola and Dr Sivers revealing that 52% of children believe school is harming their mental health.

From making new friends to keeping up with homework, children face multiple uncertainties at school. Despite these events taking place away from home, that doesn't mean they need to tackle these worries alone or independently from their parents.

As such, it is crucial for parents to foster a welcoming environment in which their children feel supported. They can do this by acknowledging their worries openly, listening to their concerns without judgment, and assuring them that feeling these emotions is okay.

This open dialogue will help children feel understood and supported. By ensuring this open and honest environment is accessible, parents will provide a solid foundation for handling challenges not just at the start of term but throughout the school year.

4. Tackling homework together

Homework is a guaranteed stressor for all students starting the school year. Whether they're in primary or secondary school, finding the time to complete work after lessons can be a burden, especially when it comes to more typically challenging subjects, like science and math.

To manage this stress, parents can attempt to tackle homework with their children. It does not matter if they have no knowledge of the specific subject; they can assist by breaking down assignments into smaller, more manageable tasks. Just being there will help children and teenagers feel supported outside of the classroom.