Kids can go free to some of the West End’s top shows - here’s what you need to know.

Parents wanting to take their child to the theatre this summer can get a free ticket for their little one through Kids Week. The annual promotion sees parents able to see some of the West End’s most popular shows at no additional cost.

This summer, children aged 17 and under will be able to head to the theatre district’s biggest shows for free as part of Kids Week’s annual deal. As part of the arrangement, children’s tickets will have no additional cost alongside the purchase of a full-priced adult ticket.

The offer includes a variety of shows across London’s West End. Mamma Mia!, Disney’s The Lion King, and SpongeBob: The Musical are just some of the shows featured in the deal.

In total, over 40 West End shows are included in the offer. Parents wanting to take advantage of the theatre discount will be able to use it across shows in August.

We break down how to get a free child theatre ticket through the Kids Week offer and what shows are available through the deal.

How to bag a free kids theatre ticket this summer

Theatre lovers will be able to snap up a free kids’ ticket through the Kids Week website . Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 10am (June 13).

The free kid’s ticket is only available with the purchase of a full-priced adult ticket. Those wanting to buy more than one child ticket will get 50% off additional passes. The deal will cover a maximum of three children’s tickets.

What West End shows are featured in the 2023 Kids Week offer?