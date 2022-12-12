Children have been seen playing on frozen lakes and ponds on the same day three boys were confirmed to have died after tragically plunging through ice into freezing water

The deaths of three young boys who tragically perished after falling into icy water in Solihull has sparked nationwide warnings to youngsters across the country not to play on frozen ponds and lakes. Police say they spotted teenagers trying to smash a frozen lake with a scooter in North Yorkshire on the same day the boys fell through the ice at Babbs Mill Lake near Birmingham on Sunday (December 11).

Officers said the teens concerned were given “strong words of advice” about their “dangerous behaviour” after they were seen on the frozen lake in Rowntree Park in York. And they added that the youngsters had been "suitably advised" to reconsider their "life choices" following the shocking incident in Solihull on Sunday afternoon.

It comes after West Midlands Police confirmed today (Monday, December 12) that the three boys involved in the Solihull tragedy aged eight, 10 and 11 had died in hospital. Superintendent Richard Harris also revealed that his officers had punched through the ice and sustained mild hypothermia in a bid to save them.

A fourth boy, aged just six, is fighting for his life in hospital where he remains in a critical condition. Meanwhile, mourners have placed numerous floral tributes and teddies at Babbs Mill Lake, where a teenage girl was seen by witnesses crying: “My brother, my brother!”

It has prompted warnings to youngsters to stay away from frozen water as temperatures plummet this month. Parents and guardians have also been urged to supervise their children and warn them about the dangers of playing around cold water.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called out to an incident this afternoon involving young people “playing on a freezing lake”. The Service tweeted: “Please speak to the youngsters in your life about the dangers of doing this - as we’ve seen in the #SolihullLakeTragedy the consequences can be tragic. Stay safe.”

A post on the GMP Rochdale Facebook page said: "Following some really tragic news , GMP Rochdale would like to stress the importance of safety around cold water. Please ensure that children are supervised at all times when in the vicinity of cold water and advise children about the dangers of cold water and the impact it can have."

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service also issued a warning after children were seen walking across a freezing lake in Hampton, Peterborough over the weekend. A spokesperson said: “While frozen ponds and lakes may look tempting to explore, they can be extremely dangerous and can easily have fatal results.

Rescue teams searching the freezing lake in Solihull for survivors.

“It might be tempting to walk or play on the frozen water but the ice can easily break. It’s impossible to know how thick the ice is and the temperature of the water is cold enough to take your breath away.

