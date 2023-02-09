Krispy Kreme is handing out free donuts to gift your work spouse this Valentine’s Day

Krispy Kreme is handing out free donuts to ‘spread joy’ this Valentines Day. Krispy Kreme is spreading love within workplaces across the country by giving out free donuts to ‘work-spouses’ to celebrate their relationship.

Work-spouses who go into a Krispy Kreme shop together between February 6 to 12 can get any doughnut for free when they buy a limited-edition Valentine’s Day doughnut. Krispy Kreme will also give you both a limited edition card to write a special message to each other to display proudly on your desk.

With almost three-quarters (73%) of Brits revealing they have a work spouse, Krispy Kreme is offering bespoke Valentine’s cards and two-for-one doughnuts so the nation can celebrate their special work ‘other half’ this Valentine’s. Krispy has released four limited edition flavours to treat them too including Raspberry Choc Escape, Salted Caramel Temptation, Strawberry Kreme Delight or Sprinkled With Love!

Emma Colquhoun, Chief Marketing Officer UK & Ireland at Krispy Kreme said:

“We spend so much time in the office, that forming authentic, joyous relationships with our colleagues is so important and as the research shows, people are in fact deriving real benefits from their working wives and husbands, from having someone to laugh with to someone to confide in. That’s why, this Valentine’s Day we want to celebrate this relationship by offering 2-for-1 doughnuts and fantastic Valentine’s Day cards to work couples.”

Krispy Kreme’s research shows how much employees value their working relationships, with nearly 3 in 10 saying they’d go as far as leaving their current job if their work spouse were to leave. Alongside your doughnut gift, Krispy Kreme has produced a range of cards celebrating working relationships.

Celebrating office staples such as email (“I Cc You, Baby”), the water cooler (“There’s No One Cooler Than You”) and the tricky topic of break-ups (“Doughn’t Go Baking My Heart”), the cards are also available complimentary from all Krispy Kreme shops while stocks last.

Dr Audrey Tang, Director at Chartered Psychologist said: “While it is not essential to have friends at work – it is certainly a lot more joyful when you do. Research has found that close work friends or work spouses can become “communities of coping” – people you can turn to at times of stress who really get it. Many people even stay longer in their places of work than they otherwise would because of the friendships they have formed there.

“Unfortunately, in a fast-paced working world where many of us rely on video calls and social media, it can be harder to form the fundamental connections many humans desire. To help form authentic bonds, I recommend starting with the basics - whether that’s offering to help out with organising work events, accepting invitations to work socials or simply steering work-related conversations to something more personal. Plus, taking tasty shareable snacks is always a great ice breaker.”

Krispy Kreme free Valentine’s donut - how to claim