Lack of time and feeling self-conscious holding women in York back from getting active outdoors

New data finds three-quarters women in York (75%) would like to do more physical activity outdoors. Blaze Trails, helping women with young children across York to get active outdoors, is being celebrated through the Let’s Get Out There initiative.

This Girl Can – the nationwide campaign from Sport England to support all women to get active – recognises the barriers are felt even more by certain communities. Almost nine in 10 Asian women (88%) and two-thirds of Black women (66%) in York want to be more active outdoors but are held back by barriers including not having enough time and not having anyone to exercise with.

As part of the Let's Get Out There initiative, This Girl Can is shining a light on community group, Blaze Trails, who are helping women from diverse communities to get active outside the summer. By giving a platform to the groups already paving the way in this space, This Girl Can hopes to inspire the inception of more groups across the country, as well as showing women there are groups out there for them.

Members of Blaze Trails, a parent and baby walking community with branches across the UK

Blaze Trails is a community initiative that has become a nationwide lifeline for parents who have lost their confidence after having children, offering outdoor activities with a vision to bring parents together and build their confidence.

Founder of Blaze Trails, Katy O’Neill Gutierrez, comments: “Blaze Trails is about more than just walking, it’s about building a supportive community and taking that first step together. We offer a non-judgemental space for parents to get outdoors, providing the headspace and fresh air to ensure new mums don’t lose their active lifestyle.”

The survey found that that not having access to green space (32%), not having enough time (29%) and not wanting to show their body (27%) are the biggest barriers women in York face to getting active outdoors.

Kate Dale, Director of Marketing at Sport England and This Girl Can, said: “With the weather hopefully warming up this summer, women want to get active outdoors - but numerous barriers like not having enough time, feeling self-conscious and not having anyone to go with are holding them back. Some of these are felt even more by different communities.

“This Girl Can celebrates and supports women being active in a way that’s right for them. Let’s Get Out There is highlighting the great work that community leaders are already doing to help every woman enjoy the benefits of outdoor activity.”

This includes Swim Sista Swim in Nottingham, Saheli Hub in Birmingham, Blaze Trails in York and Muslimah Sports Association in East London.