Last-minute February half-term escapes from Leeds Bradford airport

With February half-term just around the corner, now is the perfect time to book a last-minute getaway and make the most of the school holidays! From Disneyland to Portugal, Leeds Bradford Airport has got you covered.

With a selection of incredible package holidays from Jet2holidays and easyJet available, you can make the most of some fantastic offers and book that well-deserved break with the family.

Here’s a selection of standout offers available from Leeds Bradford Airport and ready to book this week:

Moment of Magic at Disneyland Paris

Escape the cold this half term!

Make this half term unforgettable with a four-night Disneyland Paris adventure! Fly with easyJet from Leeds Bradford Airport on Monday February 17, returning Friday February 21 and enjoy a magical stay at the Campanile Val de France Hotel. With bed and breakfast and complimentary shuttle service to the park included, it’s never been easier to immerse yourself in the magical world of Disney.

What’s more, you can use the code ‘JANSALE’ to save an extra £150** with the trip costing only £402 per person!

4 nights, Bed & Breakfast, £402 per person, departing Monday 17th February*

Early Sunshine in Portugal

Kickstart the year with some early sunshine in Portugal. Stay at the 4-star UKINO Palmeiras Village Family Resort, which is packed with family-friendly amenities including six restaurants, two main pools, two kids pools and a dedicated kids club. Located near three golden-sand beaches, there’s also plenty to explore beyond the resort.

Flights depart with Ryanair from Leeds Bradford Airport on Wednesday 19th February returning Monday February 24, this all-inclusive package by TUI ensures a stress-free, fun filled break for everyone.

5 nights, All Inclusive, £293 per person, departing Wednesday 19th February*

Relax in Turkey

Escape the winter chill with a five-star stay at the Limak Lara Resort in Turkey. This luxurious hotel offers six pools, seven bars and a stunning beachfront location. Fly with Jet2 from Leeds Bradford Airport on Friday February 14, returning Wednesday February 19.

This fantastic Jet2holidays package includes all meals, drinks and snacks, 22kg luggage allowance, and transfers for a seamless, hassle-free experience. Plus, if you sign up for a myJet2 account you can unlock additional savings!***

5 nights, All Inclusive Plus, £351 per person, departing Friday 14th February*