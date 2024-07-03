Leeds cat Banjo pulls at heartstrings after finding himself homeless yet again

An unlucky young cat who has found himself homeless for a third time is seeking an owner who understands that it can take time for a moggie to settle in.

Banjo is a current resident at Cats Protection Leeds Cat Centre, where he has been patiently waiting for someone to notice him since April.

He was originally taken in as a stray kitten by a family who soon discovered they had allergies and signed him over to the Leeds charity. He was then adopted but found himself given up again after the owner struggled with the playful and energetic personality of a one-year-old cat.

While Banjo’s behaviour was seen as challenging, he was in fact showing normal cat traits that can easily be managed by providing plenty of stimulation and knowing when he is over-stimulated.

The centre in Gildersome has worked with one of the Cats Protection behaviourists to come up with a plan which will help his future owner better understand how to interact with him to ensure all his needs are met.

Elizabeth Day, Deputy Centre Manager, said: “Banjo really is a lovely, if misunderstood, cat. He is very affectionate and just loves to play. By not being stimulated enough, he has been known to confuse people’s hands and toes with toys. Given the chance to play properly with cat toys, he will soon learn how to safely have fun.

“After living as stray and then twice being given up, we really hope we can find Banjo his forever home soon. He’s still such a young cat, and we’d love for him to finally have the peace and security of a permanent home.”

As well as a detailed plan on how to care for Banjo, his new owner will have access to six months’ free support from the Cats Protection Behaviour team. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date with his vaccinations and flea and worm treatments.