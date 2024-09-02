Leeds CIC distributes sporting heritage grants nationwide

Thanks to the support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the generosity of National Lottery players, Leeds-based Sporting Heritage CIC is thrilled to announce the distribution of community grants to nine diverse projects across the country.

These grants aim to help preserve, collate, and promote the rich sporting heritage of the UK, ensuring that invaluable stories and traditions are celebrated and remembered.

The community grants provided by the Leeds-based UK wide organisation responsible for supporting sporting collections and heritage, will enable a range of innovative and inspiring projects to take shape.

The funded initiatives include a project from Leeds Irish and Homes to uncover and share the origins of Gaelic Football in Leeds, bringing to light the rich history and cultural significance of the sport in the area.

Leeds Irish and Homes have received a community grant

In this landmark year, when Breaking made its debut in the Paris Olympics, funding allocated to Powered by Hip Hip CIC will delve into the UK stories of how Breaking athletes and teams were influenced and what contributed to their success. The project will collate interviews, photos and videos of Breakers from across the UK to curate an online and physical exhibition demonstrating the diverse backgrounds and heritage of these pioneering sportspeople.

And, in the year that marks the Centenary Year of the International Games for the Deaf, now known as the Deaflympics, the British Deaf History Society (BDHS) will curate a three-month display of rare and unique photographs and artefacts thanks to one of the Sporting Heritage community grants. This display will be available at their Manchester base, with plans to take it on tour to other parts of the UK, providing a unique opportunity to celebrate and share the history of the Deaflympics with a wider audience.

Dr. Justine Reilly, founder and CEO of Sporting Heritage CIC says: "We are incredibly grateful to the Heritage Fund and National Lottery players for their support, making these community grants possible. Each of these projects reflects a unique aspect of our sporting heritage and will contribute significantly to preserving and sharing these important stories. We are proud to support such diverse and meaningful initiatives that highlight the rich tapestry of sporting history in the UK."

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we are delighted to support nine fantastic community projects through Leeds based Sporting Heritage CIC. We’re looking forward to seeing how these diverse projects develop and the stories they uncover, as well as how they preserve and celebrate the UK’s incredible and rich sporting heritage.

Other recipients of the Sporting Heritage community grants include: Jim Clark Motorsport Museum, Skye Camanachd, Warrington Wolves Community Foundation, Bayfirth Research CIC, LEAP Sports Scotland, Carmarthenshire County Council’s Museum and Arts Service and Flintshire Museums in partnership with Mold Alex Football Club.