Leeds City Council ranks eighth for kids’ cycle training ahead of Bike Week
Bikeability Boom: New Data Reveals Which Councils Are Making the Most of Cycle Training Funding
- Lancashire ranked as the top local authority for children's cycle training in 2023/2024, receiving over £802,000 in Bikeability funding. Liverpool and Birmingham followed, with allocations of £651,000 and £626,000 respectively.
- Across England, local authorities were allocated a combined total of £19.9 million to support Bikeability training, but just £16.8 million was claimed.
- Oldham failed to claim over 60% of Bikeability funds allocated (the highest of all councils), missing out on £85k for cycle training.
- When it comes to attendance, Kirklees outperformed all others, delivering 112.4% of its allocated places, exceeding expectations. At the other end of the scale, Medway Council saw the lowest attendance rate (32.7%).
With cycling skills playing an ever-growing role in sustainable travel and child safety, new data uncovers which local councils across England are investing the most in teaching young people to cycle confidently.
Ahead of the UK’s Bike Week (June 9-15th), research from Cycleplan analyses the latest 2023/2024 figures from The Bikeability Trust, comparing how much Bikeability funding each council was allocated, how many training places were offered, and how many were actually attended. The findings spotlight the councils not only securing investment in cycling education but also making a tangible difference.
Top 10 Councils by Total Bikeability Funding Allocated (2023/2024):
|Rank
|Local Authority
|Total Funding Allocated
|Total Funding Claimed
|1
|Lancashire County Council
|£ 802,598
|£727,717
|2
|Liverpool City Region
|£ 651,023
|£542,928
|3
|Birmingham City Council
|£ 626,258
|£403,699
|4
|Hampshire County Council
|£ 619,053
|£589,865
|5
|Staffordshire County Council
|£ 523,535
|£466,420
|6
|Derbyshire County Council
|£ 520,355
|£382,215
|7
|Essex County Council
|£ 514,887
|£462,057
|8
|Leeds City Council
|£ 501,226
|£486,306
|9
|Kent County Council
|£ 501,102
|£438,002
|10
|Cambridgeshire County Council
|£ 363,670
|£347,166
Lancashire County Council - Total Funding Allocated 23/24: £802,598
Lancashire topped the list for Bikeability funding in 2023/2024, receiving over £800,000, more than any other local authority in England. As one of the largest counties by both population and geography, Lancashire used the funding to support thousands of training places, helping young people gain confidence on two wheels. It also claimed £727,717 of its allocation, making it the top authority for both funding received and claimed.
Liverpool City Region County Council - Total Funding Allocated 23/24: £651,023
Liverpool City Region ranked second for total Bikeability funding, with over £650,000 allocated. While the region claimed £542,928 of that total, it still delivered widespread cycle training, from schoolyards to city streets, helping to equip the next generation with the skills to navigate busy urban environments safely.
Birmingham City Council - Total Funding Allocated 23/24: £626,258
Birmingham received the third-highest Bikeability allocation. As the UK’s second-largest city, the funding reflects a strong commitment to safer streets and sustainable transport. However, only £403,699 of the allocated amount was claimed, suggesting the potential to expand delivery even further.
At the opposite end, is Rutland County Council, which was allocated just £22,003.
However, with a significantly smaller population than that of Lancashire (41,000 vs 1.2 million), this perhaps comes as no surprise.
Top 10 Councils by Unclaimed Funding (2023/2024):
|Rank
|Local Authority
|Total Funding Allocated
|Total Funding Claimed
|Unclaimed Funding (%)
|1
|Oldham Council
|£ 138,875
|£53,840
|61.2
|2
|Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council
|£ 135,243
|£57,150
|57.7
|3
|Medway Council
|£ 72,815
|£31,520
|56.7
|4
|Leicester City Council
|£ 145,285
|£64,620
|55.5
|5
|Stockton Borough Council
|£ 80,300
|£38,580
|52.0
|6
|Trafford Council
|£ 121,905
|£62,100
|49.1
|7
|Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead
|£ 71,117
|£37,788
|46.9
|8
|Walsall Council
|£ 90,688
|£51,667
|43.0
|9
|Hartlepool Borough Council
|£ 36,095
|£20,925
|42.0
|10
|Brighton & Hove City Council
|£ 74,868
|£44,434
|40.7
Oldham Council - 60.2% Unclaimed Funding
Oldham left over 60% of its Bikeability funding untouched. That’s more than £85,000 that could have supported local cycle training for children and young people. This significant gap may point to challenges in programme delivery, such as instructor shortages or low school participation.
Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council - 57.7% Unclaimed Funding
Blackburn with Darwen left nearly £80,000 of its Bikeability funding unclaimed, over 57% of the total allocated, meaning fewer local children benefited from free cycle training.
Medway Council - 56.7% Unclaimed Funding
Medway left more than half of its Bikeability allocation unused. This represents a major missed opportunity to promote cycle safety and encourage sustainable travel habits among young people.
At the other end of the scale, several councils fully claimed their Bikeability funding, including Hull, Wakefield, Wokingham, South Tyneside, Doncaster, and North East Lincolnshire Council - ensuring maximum local benefit from the programme.
Top 10 Councils by Attendance Rate (2023/2024):
|Rank
|Local Authority
|Total Allocated Places
|Total Places Attended
|Attendance Rate (%)
|1
|Kirklees Council
|9586
|10,777
|112.4
|2
|Darlington Borough Council
|716
|776
|108.4
|3
|South Tyneside Council
|2690
|2863
|106.4
|4
|Halton Borough Council
|1406
|1459
|103.8
|5
|South Ribble Council
|2178
|2235
|102.6
|6
|Bristol City Council
|5558
|5613
|101.0
|7
|Portsmouth City Council
|2291
|2286
|99.8
|8
|City of York Council
|2151
|2132
|99.1
|9
|West Sussex County Council
|7240
|7155
|98.8
|10
|Wakefield MDC
|3966
|3909
|98.6
Kirklees Council - Attendance Rate 23/24: 112.4%
Kirklees recorded the highest attendance rate in England for 2023/2024, delivering 112.4% of its allocated Bikeability places, surpassing the national average of 83%. With over 10,700 sessions delivered against an allocation of just under 9,600, the council significantly exceeded expectations. This performance may be the result of additional local investment, the use of unclaimed places from elsewhere, or particularly effective coordination with schools and instructors.
Darlington Borough Council - Attendance Rate 23/24: 108.4%
Darlington delivered a strong 108.4% attendance rate, showing that even smaller authorities can punch well above their weight. With more sessions attended than initially allocated, the borough’s success highlights an efficient and proactive approach to cycling education.
South Tyneside Council - Attendance Rate 23/24: 106.4%
South Tyneside also surpassed expectations, achieving a 106.4% attendance rate. By converting Bikeability support into well-attended training sessions, the council delivered real-world impact, ensuring hundreds more children received vital road safety and cycling skills than originally forecast.
At the other end of the scale, Medway Council saw the lowest attendance rate (32.7%). Despite being allocated 2,007 places, only 657 places were filled.
Teaching Kids to Cycle Safely: A Parent’s Guide
Learning to ride a bike often starts close to home, in the driveway, at the local park, or on quiet streets. For parents keen to guide their children through those early rides without a formal scheme like Bikeability, there are plenty of ways to build skills and confidence.
Alan Thomas, CEO at Cycleplan shares practical tips to help you get started:
- Do a pre-ride safety check. Get into the habit of doing the ‘ABC’ check before riding - Air (tyres), Brakes, and Chain to make sure the bike is safe and ready to go.
- Start simple and safe. Begin in quiet, open spaces like residential streets, parks or empty car parks to help build your child's confidence before introducing busier roads.
- Cover the essentials. Teach the key skills, including braking, balance and signalling. Practise hand signals in a safe space until they feel second nature.
- Build road awareness. Talk through common hazards like junctions and parked cars, point out road signs, and practise making eye contact with drivers. Stick to familiar routes first, adding new ones as confidence grows. Use each ride as an opportunity to explain potential risks and safe responses.
- Lead by example. Your child will likely copy your habits, so wear a helmet, follow the Highway Code and ride responsibly. Most importantly, keep it positive and fun to help them stay engaged and motivated.
- Keep it fun! Don’t forget to celebrate progress, take regular breaks and make cycling feel like an adventure. Confidence will grow faster when learning is enjoyable.
