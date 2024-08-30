Leeds has 5th worst potholes among all northern UK cities
The motoring experts at Moneybarn Car Finance surveyed over 2,000 people to identify the UK areas with the most severe potholes and uncover the cities where people wait the longest for them to be fixed.
Northern UK cities with the worst potholes:
Pothole severity level*
Leeds
Liverpool
Manchester
Newcastle
Sheffield
Severity level 1 - 3
6.0%
4.8%
5.3%
3.3%
4.7%
Severity level 8 - 10
39.8%
56.2%
50.7%
53.3%
62.5%
* Level 1 indicates no potholes, while level 10 indicates extremely severe potholes.
Almost 2 in 5 of Leeds’ residents residents rated the severity of their local potholes as 8 or above, saying they took more than 6 months to be repaired or were indefinitely waiting for them to be fixed.
Cities in the north have far worse potholes than cities in the South. Rating the severity of potholes as a 10, Northerners say that their local potholes are resolved “very slowly or not at all”.
Southern UK cities with the worst potholes:
Pothole severity level*
London
Norwich
Southampton
Bristol
Severity level 1 - 3
7.1%
6.4%
3.7%
10.0%
Severity level 8 - 10
43.1%
37.2%
44.9%
52.9%
* Level 1 indicates no potholes, while level 10 indicates extremely severe potholes.
Cities in the south report far less severe potholes than those in the north, with the survey data suggesting that potholes in southern cities are also resolved more promptly.
Over half of Bristol residents, and 4 in 10 residents of Southampton and London, rated the severity of potholes in their local area as 9 or 10. Over 1 in 5 Bristol locals and more than 1 in 4 Londoners say their local potholes get repaired within a month or so.
Further findings:
-
Sheffield has the worst potholes overall in the UK, with over 1 in 5 residents having rated their local potholes as extremely severe.
-
Belfast has the highest percentage of respondents saying there are no potholes in their local area, with 3 in 100 residents reporting so.
