Leeds locals yearn for outdoor bliss but are stumped on how to make gardens work year-round

For most Leeds locals, outdoor spaces aren’t just nice to have – they’re a necessity.

Yet new research from Calor reveals a disconnect: while a staggering 73% say it’s important to have access to a garden, patio, balcony, or roof terrace all year round, two-thirds (68%) don’t know how to use it beyond summer. Shockingly, a quarter (25%) rarely step into their gardens during spring – doing so less than once a week.

The benefits of outdoor living extend beyond just fresh air. Over 78% of respondents say that cooking and dining outdoors with friends and family improves mental wellbeing. But without the right setup, many are missing out on these benefits.

To change that, Calor has teamed up with renowned gardener Adam Frost, to provide practical tips and tricks for the British public. Together, they have developed a free guide packed with expert advice on creating inviting and functional outdoor spaces year-round –including five essential top tips:

Harness the power of the sun

Track sunlight across your garden to guide where you plant, relax, and entertain - maximising both growth and enjoyment.

Create a cosy sanctuary

Design inviting corners by wrapping your seating areas with greenery - low hedges, flowering shrubs, and ornamental grasses can create a sense of intimacy. Consider sunken seating areas to carve out sheltered spots for relaxing or dining with loved ones.

Adam Frost and Calor have teamed up to put together five tips for making use of your outdoor space.

Make smart use of your space

Make the most of your garden’s boundaries by planting trained fruit along walls and fencing. This technique is perfect for smaller gardens, allowing you to grow homegrown produce without sacrificing space.

Personalise your garden

Make your garden a true reflection of you. Add meaningful touches like scents, textures, and features that spark memories - and create space for making new ones too.

Social cooking spaces:

Food is a great way to bring people together, so why not make your cooking space the centre of the party? Set up a social cooking area where everyone can gather, cook, and connect. Add a covered BBQ station or outdoor kitchen to keep the fun going even when the weather turns. Outdoor rugs, blankets, and cushions add comfort and warmth year-round, while string lights or lanterns can set the mood after dark.

Adam Frost, TV gardener and award-winning garden designer, commented, "I'm happy to be working with Calor on this campaign, making garden usage more accessible all year round and giving away a fantastic prize that makes this possible. Spending time outside has undeniable mental and physical benefits. Whether it's simply relaxing in the fresh air, firing up the BBQ, or gardening, we all have things we love most about our outdoor spaces. Making the most of these areas year-round can significantly enhance quality of life. No matter the size of your garden or the weather conditions, there are creative ways to make it a welcoming retreat for every season."

With research also revealing that a well-maintained garden would encourage nearly 3 in 5 (57%) Brits to spend more time outside, Calor is also launching a nationwide search for a deserving Brit to receive a garden makeover worth £10,000.

The competition invites the public to nominate someone who deserves help transforming their outdoor space. The winner will receive a personal online garden design masterclass with Adam Frost, plus gas-fuelled outdoor appliances and vouchers to complete the makeover.

Mark Cleaver, Commercial Director at Calor, added: “With 7 in 10 people across the UK agreeing we don’t spend enough time outdoors, it’s clear many people just don’t know where to start. Whether it’s alfresco dining in summer or keeping cosy in winter, we want to inspire Brits to embrace their gardens year-round.

“With expert guidance and a life-enhancing garden makeover up for grabs, we’re excited to help more people make the most of their outdoor spaces – whatever the weather.”