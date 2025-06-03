Leeds named amongst top three places in UK with highest startup survival rate
With the UK average at 39%-41% survival for new businesses within the first 5 years, Leeds scored above average at 48%, owing its survival success to being a city with strong transport links, manageable set up costs and a collaborative business culture.
Leeds was just behind Newcastle (52%) and Rutland (50%) on the rankings, which considered various factors including average business annual income, number of businesses set up and industries.
The study ranked the top 10 UK locations by startup survival rate, was carried out by finance platform, Pheabs.
The report hailed the success of Leeds in supporting new startups and businesses.
Iwa Adio, who curated the study for Pheabs acknowledged “the creative culture being fostered in Leeds.”
She highlighted “it is a brilliant achievement for Leeds, where there is a young, fresh and collaborative culture. With a strong population of 800,000 compared to Newcastle in first place with 300,000, it means that Leeds’s strength for small businesses is arguably more scalable, which is benefits from having a supportive local government and strong audiences and economies in other parts of Yorkshire including York, Harrogate, Sheffield, Bradford, Wakefield, Huddersfield and more.”
Other thriving cities mentioned on the list include York (47%), Surrey (44%), Bristol (44%) and Lancashire (41%).
Adio continued: “Whilst we celebrate these achievements, we should also be asking why on average only 1 out of every 2 small businesses or startups in the UK are able to survive and why this number isn’t higher.”
“We are aware that business rates and costs of labour continue to increase very fast, but this could open up more room for economic policies to help small businesses and startups with cash flow, which is likely to be the main reason for not being able to survive.
Full Study
|Location
|5-Year Survival Rate
|Avg. Business Annual Income
|Population
|Businesses Set Up Each Year
|Notable Highlights
|Popular Industries
|Newcastle, Tyne and Wear
|52%
|£185,000
|302,820
|2,847
|Highest five-year survival rate in UK
|Digital, Manufacturing
|Rutland
|50%
|£145,000
|41,049
|165
|Best survival rate for small counties
|Agriculture, Local Retail
|Leeds, Yorkshire
|48%
|£210,000
|812,000
|8,420
|Outperforms London for business growth
|Finance, Tech, Retail
|York, Yorkshire
|47%
|£165,000
|210,620
|1,890
|Historic business resilience
|Tourism, Retail, Education
|Surrey
|44.77%
|£235,000
|1,196,236
|12,450
|Best UK location for high-value business
|Finance, Tech, Professional Services
|Bristol
|44%
|£195,000
|467,099
|4,820
|Major innovation hub
|Aerospace, Tech, Finance
|Lancashire
|41%
|£138,000
|1,498,300
|5,015
|Matches national average in supportive region
|Manufacturing, Agriculture
|Kent
|40.5%
|£152,000
|1,578,500
|8,170
|Most new enterprises in UK
|Logistics, Retail, Construction
|Manchester
|40%
|£172,000
|547,000
|6,240
|Major northern business hub
|Finance, Tech, Media
|Hackney, London
|40%
|£168,000
|279,665
|3,580
|Fastest-growing business count in UK
|Creative, Tech, Hospitality