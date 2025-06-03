Leeds named amongst top three places in UK with highest startup survival rate

By Daniel Tannenbaum
Contributor
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:40 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 14:08 BST
Leeds in Yorkshire has been named 3rd in an independent study which measured the survival rate of startups and businesses in the UK.

With the UK average at 39%-41% survival for new businesses within the first 5 years, Leeds scored above average at 48%, owing its survival success to being a city with strong transport links, manageable set up costs and a collaborative business culture.

Leeds was just behind Newcastle (52%) and Rutland (50%) on the rankings, which considered various factors including average business annual income, number of businesses set up and industries.

The study ranked the top 10 UK locations by startup survival rate, was carried out by finance platform, Pheabs.

Leeds has been named as the third strongest place for a new business or startup to survive in the UKLeeds has been named as the third strongest place for a new business or startup to survive in the UK
Leeds has been named as the third strongest place for a new business or startup to survive in the UK

The report hailed the success of Leeds in supporting new startups and businesses.

Iwa Adio, who curated the study for Pheabs acknowledged “the creative culture being fostered in Leeds.”

She highlighted “it is a brilliant achievement for Leeds, where there is a young, fresh and collaborative culture. With a strong population of 800,000 compared to Newcastle in first place with 300,000, it means that Leeds’s strength for small businesses is arguably more scalable, which is benefits from having a supportive local government and strong audiences and economies in other parts of Yorkshire including York, Harrogate, Sheffield, Bradford, Wakefield, Huddersfield and more.”

Other thriving cities mentioned on the list include York (47%), Surrey (44%), Bristol (44%) and Lancashire (41%).

Adio continued: “Whilst we celebrate these achievements, we should also be asking why on average only 1 out of every 2 small businesses or startups in the UK are able to survive and why this number isn’t higher.”

“We are aware that business rates and costs of labour continue to increase very fast, but this could open up more room for economic policies to help small businesses and startups with cash flow, which is likely to be the main reason for not being able to survive.

Full Study

Location 5-Year Survival Rate Avg. Business Annual Income Population Businesses Set Up Each Year Notable Highlights Popular Industries
Newcastle, Tyne and Wear 52% £185,000 302,820 2,847 Highest five-year survival rate in UK Digital, Manufacturing
Rutland 50% £145,000 41,049 165 Best survival rate for small counties Agriculture, Local Retail
Leeds, Yorkshire 48% £210,000 812,000 8,420 Outperforms London for business growth Finance, Tech, Retail
York, Yorkshire 47% £165,000 210,620 1,890 Historic business resilience Tourism, Retail, Education
Surrey 44.77% £235,000 1,196,236 12,450 Best UK location for high-value business Finance, Tech, Professional Services
Bristol 44% £195,000 467,099 4,820 Major innovation hub Aerospace, Tech, Finance
Lancashire 41% £138,000 1,498,300 5,015 Matches national average in supportive region Manufacturing, Agriculture
Kent 40.5% £152,000 1,578,500 8,170 Most new enterprises in UK Logistics, Retail, Construction
Manchester 40% £172,000 547,000 6,240 Major northern business hub Finance, Tech, Media
Hackney, London 40% £168,000 279,665 3,580 Fastest-growing business count in UK Creative, Tech, Hospitality
