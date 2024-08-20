Leeds Renters: Top 7 Questions to Ask Before Renting A Property, Expert Reveals

Renting a property in Leeds can be challenging, especially with so many factors to consider before committing to a lease.

Whether you’re new to renting or simply moving to a different area, it’s crucial to arm yourself with the right questions and knowledge to ensure you’re making a smart decision.

Taking the time to ask these questions can save you from potential headaches down the line and ensure that your rental experience in Leeds is a positive one.

For further guidance, Grainger PLC, the UK’s largest listed provider of rental homes, offers resources to help renters make informed decisions,

It's important to know what to ask before committing to a new apartment

Here are seven essential questions to ask before signing a rental agreement to help you navigate the process with confidence:

1. Who is the landlord?

This might sound obvious, but you’d be surprised how many people don’t ask this simple question. Learning who the landlord is will enable you to establish if they’re legitimate and trustworthy, while helping you understand their expectations and management style.

2. Is there a break clause in the contract?

A break clause in a rental agreement enables either you or the landlord to end the lease early. While this can provide you with flexibility, it may also give the landlord the power to regain possession of the property before you’re ready to leave.

3. What do I do if repairs are required and how long will it take?

There’s nothing worse than needing repairs on your property only for your pleas for help to be ignored by your rental provider. Establish from the start exactly who you need to call in times of need and what timeframe they work to when responding to requests. It may be worthwhile to find out before you sign a tenancy agreement if the property is managed by a third party managing agent, or if you will deal directly with the landlord to manage repairs.

4. What council tax band is the property in?

Council Tax is broken down into different bands with different rates for each, While there are some exemptions, the likelihood is that you’ll need to pay the full rate of council tax, which can add hundreds of pounds to your monthly expenses. Responsibility for paying council tax falls on the tenant so it’s important to find out your rate early on to avoid getting an unwelcome surprise from the council down the line.

5. Who are the current electricity, gas and water providers?

Like council tax, the cost of your utility bills can vary depending on your provider, so, responsibly plan your future finances by crunching the numbers to discover how much you’re likely to pay for electricity, gas, and water. Also find out if you can potentially save on your bills by switching providers or getting a water meter fitted. If switching, do your research on the best tariffs before you move in so that you can act quick, and change as soon as you move in.

6. What is the property’s EPC rating?

Your energy bills will also partly be determined by the EPC rating of your property, which grades how energy-efficient a property is from A (best) to G (worst). A better rating will mean lower energy bills – and more money in your pocket. Many new build homes are more energy efficient and offer a better EPC rating so this is something to consider when looking for a new home. Bigger BTR landlords such as Grainger provide highly energy efficient homes but also run engagement programmes with residents to help encourage energy savings.

7. Can I redecorate?

While this is arguably less important than finance-related questions, creating a comfortable space to live is essential to wellbeing. Whether or not you’re permitted to redecorate, whether that’s painting the walls or hanging a picture, will be down to the landlord.

Jonathan Pitt, Director of Lettings & Residential Marketing at Grainger said: "Developing a well-laid plan of action is the best way to ensure smart rental decisions.

"Before signing on the dotted line, ask important questions about the landlord, terms of the lease, and maintenance processes, among other things.

"Establishing these details from the start will help you secure a property that's right for you and aligns with your needs and expectations."