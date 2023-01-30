Lisa Loring, best known for her role as Wednesday Addams in the original The Addams Family sitcom has died after suffering a ‘massive stroke’.

Jacobson wrote: “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. Four days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed (away) last night.

She continued: “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humour, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl… you were a ton of fun.”

Loring’s version of Wednesday Addams had lately resurfaced as a result of Jenna Ortega’s rendition of the legendary character in the Netflix series. In the first live-action production of Charles Addams’ New Yorker drawings, Loring played the original Wednesday. From 1964 to 1966, the show aired 64 episodes over two seasons.

The Deadline reported Loring, who was born Lisa Ann DeCinces in Kwajalein, Marshall Islands on February 16, 1958, went on to appear on several shows after The Addams Family, including The Phyllis Diller Show, The Girl from U.N.C.L.E., Fantasy Island, Barnaby Jones, and As the World Turns, where she had a recurring role as Cricket Montgomery.

Loring later reprised her Wednesday role in the 1977 television film Halloween with the New Addams Family. The role was also later portrayed by Christina Ricci, 42, who starred as Wednesday in the 1991 hit movie The Addams Family and its sequel, Addams Family Values.

Her most recent acting role was in the 2015 film Doctor Spine. Loring was married four times and is survived by her two daughters Marianne and Vanessa, and her grandchildren, Emiliana and Charles.