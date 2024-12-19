Lonely this Christmas: Leeds named the UK’s loneliest city to rent

New research reveals that Leeds is UK’s loneliest city to rent, with 100 per cent of all renters admitting to feeling lonely.1 This comes after a recent study found that a third of Brits worry they will be lonely this Christmas.2

A new survey from rental company, UNCLE, highlights the issues of loneliness faced by British renters, with 100 per cent of renters in Leeds admitting to feeling lonely when renting. With nearly two-thirds of Brits not being able to catch up with friends and family about their life events this Christmas, it’s an even more difficult time to try to make friends with renting neighbours.3

The survey data also reveals that men are the lonelier gender (69%) compared to women (53%), whilst Millennials are the loneliest generation with nearly 76 per cent of 35-44 year olds admitting to feeling lonely.

According to UNCLE’s survey, it reveals the UK’s loneliest cities include:

1. Leeds - with 100% of its renters experiencing loneliness2. Norwich is also joint first place - with 100% of its renters feeling lonely3. Cardiff - with 75% of its renters feel lonely4. Belfast, Newcastle and Nottingham all in joint third place - 67%

With a recently launched rental building in Leeds, affordable rental company UNCLE is designed to offer its residents so much more than a building, but also a neighbourhood. Founder and CEO of UNCLE, Ryan Prince, puts his site teams in charge of building safe and fun spaces, so that its residents feel completely comfortable and at home.

The luxury rental brand has also created a range of amenities which caters to all residents’ needs, especially over Christmas including co-working spaces for those who work remotely, with a poll for Vodafone revealing that 19 per cent of Brits will be working over Christmas this year.4

Ryan Prince, Founder of UNCLE, commented: “Loneliness at Christmas is becoming an increasingly common feeling amongst Brits, especially with renters. Here at UNCLE, we understand how important living as part of a community is, particularly when renting alone over the festive period. That’s why we work so hard to create an all-important community feel, such as through our manned reception or random acts of kindness initiatives.

"As well as this, we have made sure through our amenities in Leeds that residents can find it easy to make friends in our buildings. Amenities such as the bowling alley, cinema, gym, Peloton room and jazz room are so important for encouraging residents to leave their apartment and be in a social environment with their neighbours, especially if they’re alone over Christmas. Co-working spaces are also equally as vital, especially to those who are home colleagues, with the research showing that a lot of people will be working over the holidays. We really feel at UNCLE we have created a safe environment to meet the needs of Leeds renters who do feel lonely around this period, which will hopefully dissipate these feelings.”