It’s all change at the Love Island villa tonight as the cast are set for a ‘shock recoupling with a twist’ following the arrival of two new bombshells - who will be left vulnerable and single as a result?

The Love Island villa is set for a “shock recoupling with a twist” tonight after the arrival of two new bombshells Leah and Charlotte sparked trouble for some of the show’s current couples. The Love Island preview for tonight (Tuesday, June 13) has landed with the ninth episode of the series set to be another corker, chock-full of drama.

This episode will see Zachariah grow closer with Molly after his dates with Leah and Charlotte. He heads up to the terrace with Molly, who tells him: “Watching was difficult.” Zachariah says: “I think over these last few days, I’ve genuinely enjoyed this. I’m glad I’ve got you up here, this is nice…” Then Zachariah leans in for a kiss.

Elsewhere, after Tyrique’s dates with Leah and Charlotte, Ella sits down with him to find out how they went. Asked whether he wants to get to know both girls, he says: “I don’t know. If I’m being honest, when I was on the dates you were in the back of my head still.”

But later that evening, Ella watches on from the kitchen as Tyrique chats to Leah by the firepit. Then, as evening falls, all Islanders are asked to gather around the firepit immediately.

With everyone in place, they learn: “Tonight there will be a recoupling where the boys will pick which girls they would like to couple up with. The girls not picked to be in a couple will be left single and vulnerable.”