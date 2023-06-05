Love Island is set to return to screens tonight - and we finally have a first look at the villa including a new firepit and hideaway

A brand new cast of islanders are set to descend upon the iconic villa as this summer’s Love Island gets underway. Ahead of tonight’s exciting premier, a first look inside the villa has been revealed by producers.

The official Love Island Twitter account shared a video with their followers showing off the villa’s new and vibrant look. From the iconic fire pit to the loungers by the pool the villa is ready for contestants to arrive and the drama to begin.

A spokesperson for the show confirmed the return of the show in a statement that said: “Returning to ITVX and ITV2 in June, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date, couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island. With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings.

“From romance and heart-to-hearts, to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love. More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut. Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.”

So, when will the islanders descend on the villa? Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island 2023 summer series start date

The show is scheduled to kick off its tenth series tonight (June 5) at 9pm.

How to watch Love Island

Love Island will once again air on ITV2 and episodes will be available to stream on ITVX.

Love Island summer series 2023 cast

Here is the full list of islanders heading to the villa to find love this series:

