Luxury travel company launches competition to get Yorkshire back into skiing

The quirky competition is challenging former skiers to get back on the slopes - whether its been 6 months or 30 years VIP SKI wants to hear your story.

Luxury holiday company has launched the ultimate competition designed at getting Brits back into skiing.

VIP SKI is challenging Brits to get back into skiing by offering the chance to be one of the first people to stay in its brand-new luxury La Plagne resort.

The Graciosa – which opens its doors 2025/26 – is keen to welcome skiers and snowboarders who are struggling to ‘get back on the slopes’.

Seven nights in heaven

Whether you are a skier who is returning from a life changing injury, or you were an advanced skier who stopped due to family or loss, VIP SKI want to help you back into Winter sports.

From Britain’s oldest granny skier to the UK’s most terrified snowboarder, the travel company promises to hear your pitch – as they hunt for a wonderful or wacky winner.

To apply for ‘Back to Ski with VIP SKI’ entrants must head online and complete the form. Applicants who are too shy to apply can be entered via friends and family.

Perched at an altitude of 2003m above Plagne Centre , The Graciosa, a stunning complex of sixteen chalets for 4 to 14 guests, offers unparalleled convenience and access to the slopes.. Skiers can take a short stroll down the piste to the heart of the resort, or ski straight from the ski room into the expansive Paradiski area.

VIP SKI's brand new site in Le Plagne

The winner of the £3,466 holiday prize will soak up a room in one of the 16 versatile suites complete with dedicated chalet host serving delicious meals. Other facilities include luxury lounge, bar, ski hire shop, massage room, and childcare facilities.

Celebrating the launch of VIP SKI’s ‘Graciosa’ in 2025/6, Nicola Hardy from VIP SKI said: “Our latest competition is a wonderful way to connect with our guests – old and new – and really showcase what we are all about; beautiful skiing in the top destinations in Europe.

“We want people to fall in love with the snow again, and there’s no better location than La Plagne to embrace being back on your skis or boards. This really is a comeback in a wow-factor destination, we can’t wait to hear peoples’ stories.”

Participants will be shortlisted and announced in April, with the winner being crowned in September 2025.

Founded on the belief that luxury should be accessible, VIP SKI has been crafting exceptional ski holidays for over 30 years. Today, its boutique brand boasts 55 handpicked chalets, CLUB Chalets, and one luxury ski hotel across five iconic French resorts. While VIP SKI has grown steadily, it has stayed true to its hallmark blend of individuality and impeccable quality. Whether you’re a couple seeking a romantic retreat, a family creating lifelong memories, or a group of friends chasing the perfect piste, VIP SKI holidays are designed to delight. With tailored services like private childcare and seamless transfers, every stay becomes a truly personal escape.