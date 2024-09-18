Mirrors in leisure centres across Yorkshire to reflect important NHS reminder

NHS messages prompting gym-goers and swimmers to look out for potential signs of cancer are appearing on mirrors in the changing rooms of leisure centres across Yorkshire. Operating under the Better brand, GLL is the not-for-profit social enterprise that runs local centres across Yorkshire.

The eye-catching stickers will feature the message ‘Check you out’ and ‘Know what’s normal for you’ before reminding people that if something in their body doesn’t feel right, to contact their GP practice.

The scheme is the latest push by the NHS to find cancers at an earlier stage, with Better the first leisure provider in the UK to focus on cancer awareness - joining a number of other partners, such as supermarkets and washroom hygiene specialists, to highlight cancer messages to the public in relevant everyday situations.

The new initiative comes as a survey by Better found that only 60% of respondents in Yorkshire and the Humber check their bodies for physical changes regularly (at least once a month), and 9% don’t check at all.

Professor Peter Johnson, National Clinical Director for Cancer at NHS England, said: “Finding cancer early is key to successful treatment and survival, but this means that we need people who experience symptoms to come forward as soon as they spot them. This is why it’s vital that people are aware of their bodies, take notice of a change that isn’t normal for them and get it checked out immediately.

“This partnership with Better means that we’re able to reach more people to remind them to check themselves at a time and a place where they are able to do so. It’s a simple thing that anyone can do, but it really can save your life.”

Paul Bickle, Partnership Manager at GLL said: “Our aim is to improve health and wellbeing in our local community, and we’re delighted to be partnering NHS England in this vital campaign.

“The survey we conducted clearly indicates a need to raise awareness of potential signs of cancer and the mirror stickers will hopefully act as a timely reminder to our customers to check themselves regularly.”

NHS staff are working hard to see and treat more people with cancer than ever before, with over 50,000 patients starting cancer treatment in June – more than nine in ten within one month – and over a quarter of a million people referred for urgent cancer checks.

The NHS also met the 28-day faster diagnosis standard for the second month in a row in June with more than three quarters of patients (76.3%) – almost 200,000 people – receiving the all clear or a definitive diagnosis within four weeks.

Lending her support to the scheme, Demi Jones, ex-Love Island reality TV stars, said: “I was just 22 years old when I received my thyroid cancer diagnosis after I found a lump on my neck. I contacted my GP practice straight away to get it checked out and I was quickly referred for further testing that led to treatment by the incredible NHS team in Portsmouth. I’m now living life cancer free and would urge anyone who notices an unusual change not to delay and speak to their GP as they are there to help. It really could save their life, as it did mine.”

