Mission Impawsible! Yorkshire dog owners struggle to find retro canine stars in this unsolvable brain teaser quiz

There are more dog owners in Yorkshire than anywhere else in the UK so you would believe when it comes to TV dogs they know their Lassie from their Bluey - Apparently not.

Dog lovers across the Yorkshire county have been scratching their heads trying to spot all the pooch-related popular culture, movies and TV shows referenced in this brain teaser.

Hidden in the graphic are twenty-four family TV shows and films with iconic, main character dogs. The brain teaser, by leading pet treat Peamutt Butter, has challenged people to name all of them in 30 seconds.

To mark the launch of Peamutt Balls – the perfect stocking filler treat for dogs this festive season – the team at Peamutt Butter, has put together this winter-scene puzzle packed with multi-generational references to cartoons, television shows, soaps and film.

Kicking yourself over Wallace and Gromit? The results are in, how many did you get in the Peamutt Butter brain teaser

If you consider yourself a keen observer (and dog films are your guilty pleasure) set a timer for 30 seconds and see if you can figure it out.

A QUICK STRATEGY:

Taking a deeper dive into the image, it would be best to try and figure out what exactly you're looking at with each icon. Not every hidden image in the brainteaser is a literal dog, but a nod to a famous classic tale or moment with man’s best friend.

At least five dogs are shown in the image, alongside several subtle hints from pooch pop culture, including iconic scenes, co-stars and well-known props.

How many famous dogs did you spot in the Peamutt Butter Brain Teaser?

REALLY STRUGGLING… A COUPLE OF CHEEKY CLUES: Roll over Beethoven! Lassie is Homeward Bound.

If you are struggling to spot the dogs, here is more help.

DOGS TO SPOT:

1. Bluey (Bluey)

2. Gromit (Wallace and Gromit)

3. Nipper (HMV)

4. Frank (Men In Black)

5. Clifford (Clifford the Big Red Dog)

6. Toto (The Wizard of Oz)

7. Bruiser (Legally Blonde)

8. Peamutt (Peamutt Butter) (BONUS FIND)

9. Shadow and Chance (Homeward Bound)

10. Pongo (101 Dalmatians)

11. Pluto (Disney)

12. Roobarb (Roobarb and Custard)

13. Bouncer (Neighbours)

14. Santa’s Little Helper (The Simpsons)

15. Schmeichel (Coronation Street)

16. Lassie (Lassie Come Home)

17. Snoopy (The Peanuts Movie)

18. Cooper (The Fox and the Hound)

19. Marshall (Paw Patrol)

20. Benji (Benji)

21. Slinky (Toy Story)

22. Beethoven (Beethoven)

23. Marmaduke (Marmaduke)

24. Lady and the Tramp (Lady and the Tramp)

25. Scooby-Doo (Scooby-Doo)

Sally Addenbrook, from Peamutt Butter, said: “At Peamutt Butter we are passionate about pups, and we all have our favourite dogs from films and TV over the years. Our puzzle includes dogs from cartoons and sitcom to legendary family films, with one running theme, there is a story of man’s-best-friend at its heart.

“Peamutt Butter is a great way to entertain your dog and busy them for hours smothered on a chew toy or lick mat – giving you just enough time to sit back, relax and figure out our puzzle.”

The quiz celebrates the launch of Peamutt Balls ahead of Christmas, an affordable choice for dog owners to spoil their pets this winter, because famous or not, dogs all need a bit of treat sometimes.

A final challenge in the quiz is to find dog number 25, Peamutt himself. Think you can spot him? Head to Peamutt Butter Instagram and let us know where he’s hiding for the chance to win a bundle.

F. Duerr & Sons Manchester – established in 1881 – is a family business barking mad about the health and happiness of dogs. Famed nationwide for its household jams and marmalades, F. Duerr & Sons is the biggest producer of peanut butter in the UK.