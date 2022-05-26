Morrisons hikes price of meal deal - how cost compares to other supermarkets

Morrisons has hiked the price of its meal deal by 50p to £3.50 despite shoppers already struggling with rising food costs.

Customers are now paying around 17% more as the midday combo used to cost £3 - it includes one main, one snack and one drink.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket has also introduced a new £4 offering, which includes sandwiches from its premium 'The Best' range.

Morrisons told MoneySavingExpert that this is the first meal deal price increase in over two years - but it isn’t the only grocer to hike the cost of its lunchtime special in recent weeks.

How much do meal deals cost at other supermarkets?

Boots has quietly put up the cost of its meal deal in March from £3.39 to £3.59 in the majority of its stores.

It has increased from £3.99 to £4.19 in its London branches.

This means shoppers are paying 20p more on both sets of prices.

The price of a Co-op meal deal has also been increased from £3.50 to £3.75 - up by 25p.

Sainsbury’s has also not changed the price of its meal deal this year, after it increased it from £3 to £3.50 in May 2021.

What supermarket has the cheapest meal deal?

The cheapest supermarket meal deal currently available is from Tesco.

But it’s only available for its Clubcard members.

Clubcard holders pay £3 for its lunchtime combo, whereas shoppers who aren’t signed up to its loyalty scheme pay £3.50.

Supermarket meal deal prices compared

Asda - No set price. Buy three items, get the cheapest one free.

Boots - £3.59 or £4.19 in London.

Co-op - £3.75.

Morrisons - £3.50 for a standard meal deal, or £4 for premium.

Sainsbury’s - £3.50

Tesco - £3 (Clubcard holders) or £3.50.

Aldi, Lidl, Marks & Spencer and Waitrose don’t currently offer a meal deal.

How much are food prices increasing?

Supermarket customers are already paying more for their weekly shop.

New research from Kantar shows how food inflation is now at 7% - its highest level in 13 years.

Just one month ago food inflation was at 5.9%.

Kantar said the products where prices are rising fastest include dog food, savoury snacks and fresh beef.

The cost of a family fry up with toast, eggs, sausages, bacon and beans has risen 40p since last year - up to £6.93.

Prices are rising due to increased costs for food producers, including energy and fuel.

The war in Ukraine has also pushed up costs as Russia is one of the key suppliers of wheat and fertiliser.

Kantar said over one fifth of British households now describe themselves as "struggling" to make ends meet.