Most popular quality that school hiring staff from Yorkshire and the Humber look for is knowledge and understanding of the curriculum (41%)

Research from the Department for Education’s Teaching Vacancies reveals that qualities such as passion and enthusiasm, knowledge and understanding of the curriculum and strong writing and grammar can help teacher applications in Yorkshire and the Humber stand out

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spring term is a popular time for teachers to consider the next step in their teaching career. To support Yorkshire and the Humber job-seeking teachers in the job application process, the Department for Education’s (DfE) Teaching Vacancies has commissioned new research. The research reveals the most desirable skills recruiters in Yorkshire and the Humber want to see in teachers’ job applications as well as tips for candidates to make sure they stand out from the rest.

Research carried out by YouGov revealed qualities that can mean an application rises above the rest. For teachers in Yorkshire and the Humber this included soft skills such as: passion and enthusiasm (31%), good communication (26%) and good organisation (17%). The top hard skills include: knowledge and understanding of the curriculum (41%), strong classroom management skills (38%) and writing/grammar skills (23%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research also revealed the most common mistakes that teachers involved in staff recruitment see amongst applications in the Yorkshire and the Humber These include: untailored applications (71%), grammar and spelling mistakes (57%) and leaving gaps in work history (25%).

Check Teaching Vacancies to find your next role.

To support their job-seeking and cut down on the application homework, teachers can turn to Teaching Vacancies. It is easy-to-use, continually updated to reflect the needs of job-seeking teachers and allows users to filter roles on criteria including location, job title, education phase and working pattern. It is the largest source of primary school jobs directly listed by primary schools in England, and over 98% of secondary schools are signed up.

New research carried out by TeacherTapp, has also revealed the challenges teachers in Yorkshire and the Humber face when job searching. The biggest one being finding roles that match their desired location, job title, education phase and working pattern (40%). The next top ranked challenges is finding time to search and apply for roles (22%).

Professor Dame Alison Peacock, CEO of the Chartered College of Teaching has an extensive career in education, across primary and secondary level, head teacher roles and advisory roles. Her background as an Executive Headteacher, Honorary Fellow, Visiting Professor, and published researcher makes her a trusted voice on job application advice for teachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She shares her advice to help teachers overcome challenges when looking for new teaching roles: Teaching is the most wonderful and influential profession, helping children and young people to grow into thriving adults, empowering the next generation to build a better world. Finding the right school and the right role for you is key to flourishing in your teaching career. Teaching Vacancies is a fantastic tool which you can use to ensure that your experience in schools is right for you, supporting and enabling you to further your career for career-long development. I wish you all the best in finding your next teaching role, ensuring that the environment and culture supports both you and your students to thrive.

Adam Hill, Education Consultant from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, says: “Finding a role and school that truly resonate with your core values as an educator is absolutely vital. As a STEM education consultant, I'm constantly on the lookout for innovative ways teachers can harness technology to their advantage. Teaching Vacancies is a fantastic tool that allows you to filter job listings from schools nationwide and sign up for job alerts, so you're instantly notified when a job meets your criteria. This helps teachers discover their ideal next role at a school that shares their values. With the time saved, applicants can focus on crafting standout personal statements to ensure they shine and secure that dream role.”

Department for Education spokesperson said: “Teaching Vacancies is a brilliant tool for job-seeking teachers. It saves time, letting them hone their application skills to showcase the qualities that schools are looking for. With job alerts, user-friendly filters and the ability to save and reuse application details, this platform streamlines the job-hunting process. Teachers can quickly find the right roles, focus on showcasing their talents, and secure their next career move."

Always check Teaching Vacancies to help you find the right role in Yorkshire and the Humber: teaching-vacancies.service.gov.uk