Most Yorkshire residents put on a posh ‘phone voice’ when on a call

The majority of residents living in Yorkshire and the Humber put on a posh ‘phone voice’ when they are on a call, a new study reveals.

Research from mobile network operator Talkmobile – who believe conversation is the best communication – reveals three-quarters (77%) of people in the capital try to sound ‘posher’ on the phone.

The finding suggests most Yorkshire residents have a bit of Hyacinth Bucket in them - the eccentric, image-conscious lead character in the classic British comedy Keeping Up Appearances.

Doctors and GP receptionists are the most likely to hear a ‘phone voice’ on the other end of the line, while friends and family are the least.

The survey of 2,000 Brits reveals a third of the nation’s phone users mind their Ps and Qs when talking to call centre advisors

Almost three in five try to sound well-spoken when on the phone to their GP (58%), and nearly as many reserve their plumiest of accents for the GP surgery’s receptionist (41%).

Two in five people in the region talk more eloquently to their boss (40%) and over a third to the police (36%), while a quarter try to sound prim and proper when on the phone to a school receptionist (27%) or a third when speaking to a teacher (33%).

When revealing their reasons for using a ‘phone voice’, one in five Yorkshire locals say it was so they ‘sound better educated’ (22%) while almost three in ten say it is for clarity (28%).

In comparison, in the West Yorkshire city of Leeds, almost a quarter of locals say that they adopt a phone voice to ‘sound better educated’ (23%) while three in ten say it is for clarity (30%).

However, a third (33%) of Yorkshire and Humber residents say that it just happens automatically without thinking.

One in ten (13%) of Yorkshire-based Brits admit they try to sound posh to friends, and even engage the ‘phone voice’ for immediate family members; from parents (6%), to partners (10%) and siblings (3%).

The study reveals that UK women (85%) are more likely to have a ‘phone voice’ than men (74%).

Nearly two in five women (38%) admit their phone voice ‘happens automatically’, even when speaking to friends and family on the phone, compared to a quarter of men (24%).

The majority (81%) of Brits know at least one person who has a unique telephone tone – with a third saying a friend (37%) does it while another third saying their mother (33%) is guilty.

And, two in five (41%) women say their mother puts on a ‘phone voice’ compared to less than a quarter (23%) of men.

