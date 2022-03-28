M&S gives thousands of staff extra day off for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Marks and Spencer is giving thousands of staff an extra day off to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

Over 50,000 M&S workers will get the additional holiday including the retailer’s staff in stores, distribution centres and customer service departments.

M&S has said that all stores will remain open over the bank holiday in June with the exception of a handful of stores and some branches may have slightly reduced hours.

What has the retailer said?

The retailer has said its stores will remain open over the four-day weekend starting on Thursday 2 June.

M&S’s staff will be able to take an extra day off over this bank holiday weekend.

Helen Milford, stores director at M&S said: "Everyone at M&S is looking forward to celebrating this historic national occasion in just a few months’ time.

"To help our colleagues celebrate, we’re pleased to be giving them an additional day of holiday to use over the Jubilee weekend.”

She added: “We hope they enjoy the celebrations."

At Christmas, all M&S staff were given the day off on Boxing Day to give them a break and all stores were closed.

It also did the same last year to thank its workers for their "incredible effort" during the height of Covid.

When is the Queen’s Jubilee?

The Queen will celebrate her platinum Jubilee this year after 70 years on the throne.

Official celebrations will take place over the bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June.

There is an extra bank holiday this year on Friday 3 June for the Jubilee celebrations.

Meanwhile the usual May Day bank holiday has been moved to the weekend to make it an extra long one.

Pubs have been told they can open for two hours longer than usual to celebrate Her Majesty’s reign.

Her reign so far has been the longest of any British monarch.

Will M&S be open over the Queen’s Jubilee bank holiday weekend?

M&S has said that all stores will remain open over the bank holiday weekend in June.

However, a handful of stores will be closed and some branches may have slightly reduced hours.

You can check your local M&S store opening times and any changes using the retailer’s store finder tool by simply typing in your postcode.