National poll reveals that the people of Leeds are amongst the most likely to experiment in the kitchen
A huge 90% of Leeds locals proudly revealed that they experiment with their cooking at least once a month, with nearly 1 in 5 trying new, unconventional flavours more than once a week - more frequently than residents in any other city.
Move over cheese and wine! Leeds is also a city of unphased foodies that prefer more ‘unconventional’ cheesy dishes. The most popular quirky pairings in the city are ‘cheesy pigs and blankets’ (1 in 5), and ‘cheesy pancakes’ (1 in 10).
The research also revealed that Leeds residents are partial to a tangy combo of cheese and pickled red cabbage (1 in 10) in their lunches and as an afternoon snack.
These unapologetic flavour combinations reflect the adventurous palate of Leeds' residents – it seems the more bizarre the better!
Despite these wacky combinations, Leeds has also cemented itself as a lover of the classics, with more than ½ of residents listing cheese as the most popular ingredient when creating their ‘ultimate’ sandwich, followed closely by bacon (49%), and chicken (42%).
Lisa Thornton, Head of Marketing at Kavli, owners of Primula, added: "At Primula, we're thrilled to continue celebrating our centenary by embracing the brilliance and uniqueness of British cuisine. Our ‘Don't Ask Why, Just Try’ campaign aims to inspire everyone to discover and enjoy unexpected flavour combinations, encouraging the amateur chefs in all of us to try new and unique pairings."
Following the findings, Primula has partnered with Ian Haste to create a quirky cookbook, featuring the nation’s most unconventional food pairings - free to download for those who love to experiment in the kitchen, as well as the amateur chefs among us seeking a bit of inspiration!
Ian Haste said: “Bringing to life some of the nation’s most quirky guilty food pleasures has been refreshing. With so much pressure put on us on what we should be eating and why, it’s easy to become obsessed with making sure we fit in with the status quo.
“For me, the joy of cooking (and eating!) comes from experimenting with different flavour combinations – the weirder the better - and I’m excited to bring the Primula ‘Don’t Ask, Just Try’ cookbook to the nation, in a bid to encourage us to get creative in the kitchen!”
Primula is committed to giving back to its communities, donating all profits to charities and good causes. Earlier this year, the company launched a national radio campaign, donating £25,000 to five nominated charities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.