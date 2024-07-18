Nearly 60% of adults in the UK haven’t made a Will - do you need one?

According to Unbiased, more than 31 million adults – nearly 60% of adults in the UK – haven’t made a Will, which raises the question, do you even need a Will? In this extract from his best-selling book “Who Will Get My Money When I Die?” Stuart Ritchie, expert tax advisor, answers this question explaining Intestacy Law and how this could affect you.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first question clients normally ask me is whether they should make a Will, to which my answer is yes – ideally, they should. The second question is whether it is necessary to make a Will to ensure that wealth is passed on to their successors, to which I am duty-bound to respond that no, it isn’t. In essence, you can choose one of two ways to proceed:

Write a Will so that your wishes are carried out in accordance with your intentions. Not write a Will, instead allowing the intestacy law of the land to determine the outcome for you.

Intestacy rules are, in principle, quite straightforward, but whether they work for you is another matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you need a Will?

Intestacy law can act harshly in a number of circumstances and deliver unwanted outcomes. For example:

Intestacy makes no provision for unmarried or unregistered partners. Regardless of the length of the relationship, the surviving partner will not automatically inherit anything, although they can make an Inheritance Act claim, or a ‘1975 Act’ claim, as it is frequently known. Alternatively, the family can legally vary the distribution of the Estate to provide for the partner.

Regardless of the length of the relationship, the surviving partner will not automatically inherit anything, although they can make an Inheritance Act claim, or a ‘1975 Act’ claim, as it is frequently known. Alternatively, the family can legally vary the distribution of the Estate to provide for the partner. Intestacy does not recognise stepchildren. Only natural and adopted children are recognised. Stepchildren may have a valid claim, or the family can legally vary the distribution within the family to provide for the stepchildren.

Only natural and adopted children are recognised. Stepchildren may have a valid claim, or the family can legally vary the distribution within the family to provide for the stepchildren. Intestacy requires children to take their inheritance at the age of eighteen. However, most parents hold the view that children need to be much older before having control of large sums of money.

However, most parents hold the view that children need to be much older before having control of large sums of money. Intestacy will make running your own business difficult. If you are the owner of an unincorporated business, a validly executed Will can include special executors to run the business, whereas intestacy has no such provision.

If you are the owner of an unincorporated business, a validly executed Will can include special executors to run the business, whereas intestacy has no such provision. Intestacy may result in disputes over what are personal possessions. These are defined as anything that is not monetary, business assets or held as an investment. Disputes often arise over what is held as investment; for example, whether the possessions will pass entirely to a new spouse, or whether they will form part of the Estate inherited by, say, the children from a first marriage.

These are defined as anything that is not monetary, business assets or held as an investment. Disputes often arise over what is held as investment; for example, whether the possessions will pass entirely to a new spouse, or whether they will form part of the Estate inherited by, say, the children from a first marriage. Intestacy does not leave legacies to distant relatives, godchildren, friends, carers or charities. Of course, the family can legally vary the distribution within the family to provide for others, but whatever actions they decide upon might not be in accordance with your wishes, simply because you’ve not made your wishes known.

Of course, the family can legally vary the distribution within the family to provide for others, but whatever actions they decide upon might not be in accordance with your wishes, simply because you’ve not made your wishes known. Intestacy may not be the most tax-efficient way to distribute your Estate. If you die intestate, your loved ones could then be landed with a hefty IHT bill from HMRC. Often, an individual’s desired objectives can be achieved by carefully and tax-efficiently structuring their financial affairs, which are then stated in their Will. It goes without saying that intestacy might result in an unnecessarily increased liability to IHT.

Of course, not everyone gets around to drawing up a Will before they die, while others may not make a valid Will – there are often issues with homemade Wills. According to research, and widely reported in the British media, nearly 60% of the UK adult population is at risk of dying intestate. It might surprise you that this is a deliberate choice by some people. This is chiefly because the law surrounding intestacy is inherently simple – whenever someone dies, their wealth and possessions pass on to someone else – so people feel confident in not making a Will. Intestacy is, however, not to be recommended.

The simple reality is you can leave your money to whomsoever you want, be that to your family, your friends or to charities or other bodies. You can even confer one person in your family in preference to other family members or friends; it’s your choice. Naturally, there are some ways in which this can be overruled, for example, by the Inheritance Act or ‘1975 Act’, as mentioned above. This allows anyone who is a dependant at the time of your death and who has not been provided for in your Will to make a claim on your Estate. The list of who can make a claim against an Estate includes:

A spouse or civil partner of the deceased

A former spouse or civil partner of the deceased (who has not remarried or entered into another civil partnership)

A child of the deceased

Any person who, in relation to a marriage or civil partnership in which the deceased was at the time a party, was treated by the deceased as a child of the family (most commonly a stepchild)

A person who was living in the same household as the deceased, as husband or wife, or as a civil partner of the deceased (most commonly known as a cohabitee) for a period of two years, with this two-year period ending immediately before the deceased’s death

Any person who immediately before the death of the deceased was being maintained either wholly or partly by the deceased (ie someone financially dependent on the deceased)

Given the reasons covered above, it becomes clear why so many individuals decide that they have no need for a Will. They may feel safe in the knowledge that the law of intestacy will work perfectly well for them because, with their Estate left intestate, the rules can still result in their final wishes being carried out. For example, if a married individual with no children or grandchildren wishes for their spouse or civil partner to inherit their entire Estate, intestacy will deliver their wishes, so long as they are content for their spouse or civil partner to administer their Estate. Would they have benefited any better from writing a Will in that case? Perhaps so, if they overtly wanted to express their wishes and define in precise detail what would happen to their wealth once they passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conversely, it’s perfectly legitimate for them to have considered that the expense and effort of preparing a Will was counterproductive, given that the law of intestacy would essentially deliver their final wishes. There are, however, no guarantees that your final wishes will be granted should you die intestate.

Example

A widowed man and a widowed woman marry. Each has two children from their first marriage, and they both accept their respective adult stepchildren. Crucially, though, they do not adopt their stepchildren as their own.

The husband dies first, leaving his entire wealth to his second wife under his Will, after which his second wife dies intestate. The rules of intestacy apply, and her two natural children inherit the whole Estate (namely, her Estate as well as her second husband’s wealth). Her two stepchildren – his children – receive nothing.

In these circumstances, even though the husband and wife considered all four children to be equal, under the law of intestacy, the outcome based on their arrangements does not. The law simply reflected the blood relationship between the wife and her two children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad