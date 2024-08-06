New data reveals the top five regions proving popular for a last-minute staycation this summer

According to latest booking data from holidaycottages.co.uk, the top five destinations proving most popular for a last-minute staycation this summer are Somerset, the Peak District, the Cotswolds, Suffolk and Yorkshire.

Looking at bookings made in the last two months, areas drawing in particularly strong levels of last-minute bookings this summer include properties near Cirencester in the Cotswolds, and accommodation in and around Thirsk and Settle in Yorkshire.

While demand for traditional staycation hot spots such as Cornwall, Devon and the Lake District continue remain strong, data from holidaycottages.co.uk also revealed emerging holiday hot spots for 2024 which included areas in Lancashire and in Scotland, properties in and around Crieff and Perth in Perth & Kinross.

In Wales, properties near Broad Haven in Pembrokeshire and also around Dolgellau, Gwynedd were reported to be securing a swathe of last-minute bookings just as schools break up for summer.

View of the Whitby Abbey, Whitby in North Yorkshire, England

The holiday letting agency reported that many are hedging their bets when it comes to securing a staycation, with 25 per cent of bookings being left within two months of going away while 2 per cent were bravely leaving it to just two weeks away.

Joby Mussell, Chief Commercial Officer at holidaycottages.co.uk, said: “As we head into the peak summer holiday period, bookings are about where we’d expect them to be at this time of year. However, while our data shows that traditional staycation destinations remain popular, there are indications that holidaymakers are also open to exploring some of the lesser-known areas of the UK and all it has to offer.”

Joby added: “For those looking for a relaxing holiday in the UK, a self-catering holiday is a great choice for those looking for that all-important combination of great value, limited stress reaching the destination and a range of fantastic choices when it comes to staying in some of the UK’s finest accommodation.”