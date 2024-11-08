New data shows holidays for golfing couples are on the rise

Golfing couples are on the rise, according to new data from golf holiday specialist Glencor Golf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Golfing couples are on the rise, according to new data from golf holiday specialist Glencor Golf.

Most Popular

The York-based golf holiday provider has seen a massive 157% increase in couples’ booking golf holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This relates to a huge increase in the number of people searching for the term ‘golf and spa breaks for couples’, according to Google data.

Golfing couples are on the rise

In August 2023, there were just 40 searches a month for this term. But since July this year, the search volume has risen to a peak of 590 searches per month.

Corrie Renton, Director of Glencor puts this down to couples wanting to save money on holidays and preferring holidays together instead of with their friends.

Research also suggests the rise in women’s golf and the appearance of golfing WAGs at major tournaments are both factors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corrie said: “At Glencor Golf Holidays we have seen a significant increase in the number of enquiries and bookings for a couple’s golf break, both at resorts in the UK as well as various locations like Portugal, Spain and even Morrocco.

“This could be down to a number of reasons, including the fact that golf participation levels have dramatically increased since the COVID pandemic across both males and females.

“Taking a golf holiday together allows couples to reduce the number of trips they spend money on during a cost-of-living crisis without sacrificing their own hobbies and interests.”

Golf is the perfect option for couples

Ehab Youssef, a Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Mental Health Researcher and Writer at Mentalyc, has also noticed the trend of golfing couples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’ve had several clients share how golf has become a shared passion in their relationships.

“There’s something about the pace of golf that really draws couples in. Unlike more intense sports, golf allows for long stretches of time together, and many of my clients have said that it gives them a chance to talk in a low-pressure environment.