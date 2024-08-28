New UK law will enforce right to switch off as 84% of Brits can't escape work during time off
New UK Law to Improve Work Life Balance
In today’s hyper-connected world, the line between work and personal life is becoming increasingly blurred. More and more people struggle to leave work at work, carrying those worries with them long after their shift is over and extending to their days off or holidays.
However, a significant change is on the horizon for UK employees: the government has introduced a new law that will protect workers from being contacted by employers outside of their agreed working hours.
This new legislation is not only a response to the growing concerns about burnout and work-related anxiety but also a reflection of the evolving expectations of workers in the modern workforce. As part of a new employment rights bill, the policy could see employers who repeatedly violate the agreement facing substantial compensation payouts in tribunals.
Work worries follow Brits on days off and holidays
The new law had become highly necessary, as the survey conducted by Naturecan found that a whopping 84% of Brits think about work at least twice a day.
Although holidays are meant to be relaxing and allow for unwinding, 55% still check work emails or messages at least once during a week-long holiday. Not being able to fully disconnect has a direct toll on their holidays perception as well, with 64% admitting that work-related anxiety has negatively affected what should be an enjoyable and stress-free time, and will do so again this year.
Adding to the pressure is the obligation felt by 20% of Brits, who believe there's an unspoken expectation from their managers to be available for work-related matters even while on holiday.
7 in 10 Brits struggle to switch off after work
Many carry work-related worries and stress long after working hours. In fact, 7 in 10 employed Brits struggle to switch off after work on a regular basis. Not only do they find it difficult to clear their heads, but 55% of adults also check their work emails and messages at least once a week out of working hours, and 17% do it every day.
This inability to disconnect has broader implications beyond just mental fatigue. 62% of Brits report that their inability to switch off from work has prevented them from participating in post-work activities, with men being more likely than women to cancel their plans due to work burnout.
Given these alarming numbers, the introduction of this law marks a turning point in the fight for better work-life balance in the UK, following in the footsteps of countries like Portugal, which already have similar protections in place. This legislation will not only acknowledge the importance of personal time but will also set a precedent for healthier work environments.
