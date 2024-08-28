New UK law will enforce right to switch off as 84% of Brits can't escape work during time off

A recent survey by Naturecan reveals that 84% of Brits struggle to disconnect from work during their time off, highlighting the omnipresent nature of work-related stress. This issue has prompted the UK government to introduce a new law that enforces the "right to switch off," protecting employees from being contacted outside their agreed working hours.

New UK Law to Improve Work Life Balance

In today’s hyper-connected world, the line between work and personal life is becoming increasingly blurred. More and more people struggle to leave work at work, carrying those worries with them long after their shift is over and extending to their days off or holidays.

However, a significant change is on the horizon for UK employees: the government has introduced a new law that will protect workers from being contacted by employers outside of their agreed working hours.

This new legislation is not only a response to the growing concerns about burnout and work-related anxiety but also a reflection of the evolving expectations of workers in the modern workforce. As part of a new employment rights bill, the policy could see employers who repeatedly violate the agreement facing substantial compensation payouts in tribunals.

Work worries follow Brits on days off and holidays

The new law had become highly necessary, as the survey conducted by Naturecan found that a whopping 84% of Brits think about work at least twice a day.

Although holidays are meant to be relaxing and allow for unwinding, 55% still check work emails or messages at least once during a week-long holiday. Not being able to fully disconnect has a direct toll on their holidays perception as well, with 64% admitting that work-related anxiety has negatively affected what should be an enjoyable and stress-free time, and will do so again this year.

Adding to the pressure is the obligation felt by 20% of Brits, who believe there's an unspoken expectation from their managers to be available for work-related matters even while on holiday.

7 in 10 Brits struggle to switch off after work

Many carry work-related worries and stress long after working hours. In fact, 7 in 10 employed Brits struggle to switch off after work on a regular basis. Not only do they find it difficult to clear their heads, but 55% of adults also check their work emails and messages at least once a week out of working hours, and 17% do it every day.

This inability to disconnect has broader implications beyond just mental fatigue. 62% of Brits report that their inability to switch off from work has prevented them from participating in post-work activities, with men being more likely than women to cancel their plans due to work burnout.