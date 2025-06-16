North vs. South: Data reveals £300k gets you less home space in York

Home Improvement Expert shares side-by-side look at value for money across England’s property landscape.

House prices in the UK vary wildly by region. In London Zones 2 and 3, £300,000 barely stretches to a one-bed flat, while in cities like Sheffield, Leeds, or Newcastle, it buys a spacious three-bedroom home with a garden and driveway.

Wolf River Electric analysed properties listed for £200,000–£300,000 across 10 London boroughs and 10 Northern cities to understand what buyers can realistically expect for their money.

What £300,000 Buys You in London vs. the North

York

City Local Avg Price Avg.Rooms Avg. Bathrooms Avg. Size London 750,998 1.1 1 452.52 Bristol 392,041 1.75 1 736.6 York 319,237 2.75 1.75 1078.72 Leeds 282,654 2.5 1.25 926.5 Manchester 272,051 2.25 1.75 885 Sheffield 259,663 2.75 1.75 1078.72 Birmingham 250,542 1.75 1 735 Newcastle upon Tyne 232,162 2.75 2 983.52 Liverpool 217,501 2.5 1.75 1031.97

London (Zones 2 & 3) Average:

Avg Property Size: 452.5 sq ft

Avg Beds/Baths: 1 bed / 1 bath

Garden: Rare or communal

Parking: Typically street or none

Northern Cities Average:

Avg Property Size: 1,089.5 sq ft

Avg Beds/Baths: 3 beds / 2 baths

Garden: Private and included

Parking: Driveway or garage standard

Key Takeaways

Metric London (Zones 2–3) Northern England Avg Property Size 452.5 sq ft 1,089.5 sq ft Avg Bedrooms 1 3 Avg Bathrooms 1 2 Garden Rare/communal Private included Parking Street/none Driveway/garage

Homes up North are over twice as large

Northern homes typically come with 3x more bedrooms

Outdoor space and parking are standard in the North

“In Northern cities, properties not only offer more space. They also offer more potential. Larger homes with gardens and driveways make upgrades like solar panels, heat pumps, and EV chargers much easier to install. In contrast, London flats often have strict planning rules and limited outdoor access, which can restrict sustainable home improvements.

In the UK property market, £300,000 goes a long way, depending on where you're buying. While buyers in London Zones 2 and 3 might get a small one-bed flat, those in Northern cities can secure a spacious family home with a garden and private parking.

For first-time buyers, growing families, and remote workers prioritising lifestyle and liveable space, moving north could offer significant value and long-term financial sense,” says Home Improvement Expert, Justin Nielsen at Wolf River Electric.