North vs. South: Data reveals £300k gets you less home space in York
House prices in the UK vary wildly by region. In London Zones 2 and 3, £300,000 barely stretches to a one-bed flat, while in cities like Sheffield, Leeds, or Newcastle, it buys a spacious three-bedroom home with a garden and driveway.
Wolf River Electric analysed properties listed for £200,000–£300,000 across 10 London boroughs and 10 Northern cities to understand what buyers can realistically expect for their money.
What £300,000 Buys You in London vs. the North
|City
|Local Avg Price
|Avg.Rooms
|Avg. Bathrooms
|Avg. Size
|London
|750,998
|1.1
|1
|452.52
|Bristol
|392,041
|1.75
|1
|736.6
|York
|319,237
|2.75
|1.75
|1078.72
|Leeds
|282,654
|2.5
|1.25
|926.5
|Manchester
|272,051
|2.25
|1.75
|885
|Sheffield
|259,663
|2.75
|1.75
|1078.72
|Birmingham
|250,542
|1.75
|1
|735
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|232,162
|2.75
|2
|983.52
|Liverpool
|217,501
|2.5
|1.75
|1031.97
London (Zones 2 & 3) Average:
- Avg Property Size: 452.5 sq ft
- Avg Beds/Baths: 1 bed / 1 bath
- Garden: Rare or communal
- Parking: Typically street or none
Northern Cities Average:
- Avg Property Size: 1,089.5 sq ft
- Avg Beds/Baths: 3 beds / 2 baths
- Garden: Private and included
- Parking: Driveway or garage standard
Key Takeaways
|Metric
|London (Zones 2–3)
|Northern England
|Avg Property Size
|452.5 sq ft
|1,089.5 sq ft
|Avg Bedrooms
|1
|3
|Avg Bathrooms
|1
|2
|Garden
|Rare/communal
|Private included
|Parking
|Street/none
|Driveway/garage
- Homes up North are over twice as large
- Northern homes typically come with 3x more bedrooms
- Outdoor space and parking are standard in the North
“In Northern cities, properties not only offer more space. They also offer more potential. Larger homes with gardens and driveways make upgrades like solar panels, heat pumps, and EV chargers much easier to install. In contrast, London flats often have strict planning rules and limited outdoor access, which can restrict sustainable home improvements.
In the UK property market, £300,000 goes a long way, depending on where you're buying. While buyers in London Zones 2 and 3 might get a small one-bed flat, those in Northern cities can secure a spacious family home with a garden and private parking.
For first-time buyers, growing families, and remote workers prioritising lifestyle and liveable space, moving north could offer significant value and long-term financial sense,” says Home Improvement Expert, Justin Nielsen at Wolf River Electric.
For many, £300,000 may be the same number, but not the same lifestyle. Consider these figures before you decide on your next move.