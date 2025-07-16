Oasis fans were able to ‘get the look’ at a pop-up barber shop - called ‘Gallaghairs’ – as they headed to the reformed band’s much-anticipated Manchester gigs.

The pop-up salon, in the Manchester Piccadilly Premier Inn, allowed fans to get the Gallagher brothers’ iconic mod cut before heading to the show at the city’s Heaton Park.

A professional barber was on hand - fully trained in providing the feathered and shaggy look, complete with long sideburns and a straight fringe.

And before-and-after pictures show a delighted music lover going straight back to the 90s, via their hair at least, alongside a Liam lookalike.

Tracey Bishop, Premier Inn regional manager Greater Manchester, which is welcoming thousands of Oasis fans to its hotels nationwide this summer, said: "From music tours to football tournaments, events always create a massive buzz in our hotels.

"Spirits are sky high in Manchester, and we are excited to be a part of it.

"The team are loving welcoming Oasis fans – the bucket hats are a bit of a giveaway at check-in.

“When you think of Oasis, first you think of the massive tunes, but from hats to parkas second on the list is always going to be their incredible style.

“The hair is as much a part of that as anything, so while we can’t make people rock ‘n’ roll stars – we can at least make them look like one and have a comfy bed waiting at the end of the gig.”

Levon Gill, the barber added: “It was so much fun giving these fans such an iconic look.

“The mod style is so synonymous with Manchester, it’s great to see we are still keeping it alive.

"In our shop we've seen a real resurgence of Oasis style haircuts.

"There have been lot of tourists come in to get one, but they wait until they get to Manchester to make sure to get the real deal.”

The hair cuts came ahead of the Heaton Park shows | Dave Phillips/PinPep

The Gallagher brothers shot to fame in the mid-1990s after two colossally successful Oasis albums, Definitely Maybe in 1994 and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? in 1995.

With both Liam and Noel sharing vocal duties, the fractious pair were as famous for their off-stage antics as their music.

Thanks to their working-class attitude, the duo were immediate style sensations, with shaggy hair and parkas defining the look of the era.

The band went through spats and breakups, finally calling things off for good in 2009 after a blazing row between the two brothers following a Paris gig.

In 2024, they announced a reunion tour that sold out in minutes, with fans from around the globe clamouring for tickets.

Tracey added: “Oasis aren’t just a band - they’re part of people’s life stories.

“Their music and style defined a generation, soundtracked major moments and gave fans a voice when they needed it most.

“These songs have always had the power to unite strangers, whether at a gig, a festival or singing in the street after a night out.