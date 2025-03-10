Thousands of vapes seized daily | Doug Jackson/PinPep

One in four adults reckon they’ve been sold a counterfeit vape – with many believing ‘most’ shops are selling dodgy goods.

A poll of 500 vapers revealed 67 per cent of those suspect they’ve inadvertently purchased an illicit product due to poorly made packaging or the low price.

While 50 per cent believed the taste and smell gave them away.

Worryingly, 28 per cent of those who believe they’ve used an illicit product have experienced health issues.

Of these, 33 per cent succumbed to a sore throat, 30 per cent to ‘mouth or throat irritation’, and 24 per cent to fatigue or weakness.

Harris Tanvir, founder of UK Ecig Store, the online retailer which commissioned the research, said: “We estimate that more than half of the UK’s top 200 retailers are selling illicit vape products—a concerning reality for consumers.

25 per cent have deliberately bought a cheaper, knowing full well it may be counterfeit | Doug Jackson/PinPep

‘Fewer than one in five check the authenticity of a product before using it’

“This should be a major worry for vapers, as these products can pose serious health risks both in the short and long term.

“Illegal and illicit vape devices are not only prone to overheating and battery failures, but untested vape liquids could also have unknown, potentially harmful effects.”

The study also found 47 per cent are confident they would be able to spot a counterfeit vaping product, but 25 per cent admitted they would struggle to tell real from fake.

While 44 per cent think most of the products you can buy from some online marketplaces will not have gone through stringent testing before being made available to the public.

But a quarter of vapers believe such platforms aren’t doing enough to ensure vape products sold on their platforms are legitimate.

And 25 per cent have deliberately bought a cheaper, non-branded vape product knowing full well it may be counterfeit.

This is despite 56 per cent claiming to be very or somewhat concerned about the safety of the vape materials they use.

But fewer than one in five (18 per cent) always check a product’s authenticity before using it, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

While 49 per cent have trust in UK vaping regulations to prevent counterfeits from being sold.

Harris Tanvir from UK Ecig Store added: “It’s not just about personal safety - using counterfeit vape products can also mean poor performance, unpleasant experiences, and wasted money.

“Cheap imitations often cut corners on quality, leading to leaking cartridges, burnt coils, or inconsistent nicotine levels.

“From June, the UK government will ban disposable vapes to curb youth vaping and reduce environmental waste.

“While well-intended, industry experts warn the ban may push more consumers towards unregulated, potentially dangerous alternatives.