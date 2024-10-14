Menopause Awareness month kickstarts with top questions asked by the nation.

W-Wellness today shares the top menopause questions searched for in the UK. With Menopause Awareness Day falling on the 18th October 2024 it is estimated that there are around 13 million people who are currently peri- or menopausal in the UK which is equivalent to a third of the entire UK female population. The top searches in the UK for informational purposes over the last 12 months are: “Perimenopause” “Menopause symptoms” “Menopause” “Perimenopause symptoms” “Symptoms”.

Maz Packham, Nutritionist for W-Wellness shares their top five foods to eat to beat one of the most well-known symptoms of menopause, hot flushes:

Flaxseeds one of the richest sources of lignans, a powerful phytoestrogen to support hormonal balance

Soybeans are rich in isoflavones (genistein and daidzein) a type of phytoestrogen to help support hormonal balance

Lentils another legume source of isoflavones, to help support hormonal balance

Salmon omega 3 found in oily fish can help reduce inflammation and potentially help to improve mood and hot flushes

Spinach green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale is packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to support hormonal balance

Maz Packham, Nutritionist for W-Wellness shares their top five tips to combat menopause symptoms:

Symptom: Anxiety How to combat it: Gratitude journaling can be an effective tool for reframing your thoughts and emphasising the positive.

Symptom: Disturbed sleep How to combat it: Set aside some time before you go to sleep, even 30 minutes, to allow the body and mind time to wind down. Use this time to try a short meditation to calm a racing mind, box breathing to slow the breath, or a leg drain which can be done laying on your bed and involves elevating the legs against the wall for at least 5-10 minutes.

Symptom: Dry skin How to combat it: Focus on healthy fats in your diet found in avocado, extra virgin olive oil, nuts and seeds, try to include oily fish such as salmon and sardines in your diet.

Symptom: Brain fog How to combat it: Stay well hydrated. The brain is 75% water so even slight dehydration can have an impact on our cognitive function including focus and memory.