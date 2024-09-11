Oxygen York Celebrates UK’s most popular birth date with free birthday parties up for grabs

This week is the last chance to win a free birthday party at York, if your child has a birthday on 26th September, the UK’s most common birth date

To celebrate the nation’s most popular birthday and the release of brand-new party packages, Oxygen York is offering children born on the 26th of September the chance to win a free BIG-TIME birthday party for 10 guests, complete with 1 hour of activeplay, access to an exclusive party area, a dedicated party host and more.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the number of average daily births on 26th September is at an all-time high, compared to the rest of the year. To mark the occasion, Oxygen is giving 11 children the chance to win the ultimate birthday party, with one party being hosted at each park.

Oxygen York is the ultimate party venue and is home to interconnected trampolines, a parkour area, an inflatable park, an interactive sports pitch with AirTrack, airbag jump and trapeze, baby and toddler soft play and more. Parents can relax in the café area, which has a view of the park, perfect for keeping a watchful eye on children as they enjoy themselves.

To enter, parents of the birthday bouncer need to visit the Oxygen website and enter the draw before Friday 13th September. The party must take place on 26th September 2024 and proof of the little jumper's birthday must be provided to the park in advance. Additional guests can be added and paid for separately.

For those born on any of the other 364 days, Oxygen has also released new party packages, to ensure every kid has big-time fun on their special day.

The three new party packages available are:

Classic Party, which includes 1 hour of Activeplay plus 45 minutes in an exclusive party room, Oxygen jump socks for all guests, a selection of hot food (choice of Pizza, Chicken Tenders, Hotdog or Vegan Chicken, all served with fries), unlimited squash, and a free return voucher for all party guests. This package costs £21.95 per person.

Jump-Up Party, which includes everything from the Classic Party, as well as ice cream and 12oz slushies for every child. This package costs £23.95 per person.

BIG-TIME Party, which includes everything from the Jump-Up party, plus a fruit platter and a 30-day voucher for the birthday child. This package costs £29.95 per person.

Each party also comes with a dedicated host, who is one of Oxygen York’s official Pioneers of Play and an expert at creating as much fun as possible.

If your child is born on 26th September, enter the competition before Friday 13th September at: https://oxygenactiveplay.co.uk/win-a-party/