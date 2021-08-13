Plymouth shooting: Gunman killed five people including ‘very young girl’ in Keyham

Jake Davison, 22, shot and killed a woman at a property in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area, before going outside and “immediately” shooting dead the girl and a male relative (Picture: Getty Images)

The gunman who shot dead five victims before turning the gun on himself has been identified as 22-year-old Jake Davison.

Davison killed two women and two men, as well as a “very young girl,” police confirmed.

The incident lasted around six minutes and took place on Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of Plymouth, shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

‘Truly shocking’

Devon and Cornwall police described the events as “truly shocking”, two other members of the public are currently being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers confirmed in a press conference on Friday (13 August) morning that Davison shot a woman inside a property on Biddick Drive, before fleeing onto the street where he “immediately” shot dead a girl and male relative.

The 22-year-old also shot two others on Biddick Drive, both remain in hospital.

He then shot and killed another man in nearby parkland, before fatally injuring another woman on neighbouring Henderson Place, around a six-minute walk from the initial shooting.

Armed and unarmed officers arrived at the scene within six minutes of receiving multiple calls from the public, but Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said Davison had shot himself before they were able to engage with him.

Mr Sawyer said a firearm – described by witnesses as a pump action shotgun – was recovered from the scene.

He added: “Multiple shots have been fired from a firearm during that six-minute-or-so period.

“There are some 13 scenes and potentially more scenes.”

‘Tragic incident’

Mr Sawyer said the victims’ identities will be made public at a later time.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked emergency services in the area for their response, in a Tweet earlier today.

“My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response,” he wrote.

Members of the Plymouth community have been urged not to contact the emergency services unless it is “truly an emergency,” Mr Sawyer said.

“We are now very, very busy,” he stressed.

The force also confirmed the incident was not terrorist related and Davison was a firearms licence holder.