Prescription funding: West Yorkshire is the third ICB that spends the most

A new study reveals that NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) is among the areas in England where the most is spent on prescriptions.

The study, conducted by NHSDiscountOffers.co.uk, analysed the NHS Business Services Authority’s data on prescription costs and compared it to the coinciding population of each ICB to discover which one is spending the most on prescriptions per person.

Integrated Care Boards are NHS organisations responsible for planning health services for their local population.

NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterboroughleads the ranking, with £332 per person spent on prescriptions, despite having the second lowest number of items prescribed at 20,560,730. This high expenditure results from a total prescription cost of £333,380,057 for a population of 1,004,323, indicating that while there are fewer prescriptions, they are among the most expensive, with a cost per item of £16.21.

Following in second place is NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire, where £280 per person is allocated for prescriptions. Despite having the fewest prescribed items at 15,953,376, the total expenditure reaches £227,956,506 for a population of 812,712. This indicates that while the volume of prescriptions is low, their cost is high, averaging £14.29 per item.

NHS West Yorkshire is third, with a prescription expenditure of £210 per person. The total cost of prescriptions is £548,005,299, the second highest on the list, and the population is 2,607,572. West Yorkshire is also the third ICBs with the highest number of items per person at 25.9, which suggests a correlation between the cost and the volume of prescriptions.

Further down on the list, NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent takes fourth place, with £202 spent per person. This results from a total cost of prescriptions of £235,419,897 and a population of 1,166,953. This area also figures in the top five, with the highest number of items per person at 22.9.

The top five closes with NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, where there is a per person expense of £200 on prescriptions.

Top 10 ICBs that spend the most on prescriptions

Rank

ICB Name

Total Items

Total Cost (£)

Population

Cost per person (£)

1

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

20,560,730

333,380,057

1,004,323

332

2

Herefordshire and Worcestershire

15,953,376

227,956,506

812,712

280

3

West Yorkshire

67,665,225

548,005,299

2,607,572

210

4

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

26,728,532

235,419,897

1,166,953

202

5

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

24,515,333

246,174,370

1,233,085

200

6

Cheshire and Merseyside

60,193,498

526,254,597

2,702,059

195

7

Lincolnshire

21,767,756

152,248,264

801,457

190

8

Greater Manchester

65,390,765

588,973,048

3,131,662

188

9

Black Country

25,413,314

232,297,552

1,270,051

183

10

Kent and Medway

34,051,653

352,886,725

1,952,120

181

Total

England

1,163,473,221

10,069,928,639

61,194,033

164.6

At the other end of the ranking, four London ICBs are the ones that spend the least on prescriptions per person.

NHS South East London, NHS North Central London, NHS South West London, and NHS North East Londonoccupy positions one to four, with an expenditure per person ranging from £106 to £113.

The fifth ICB that spends the least is NHS Surrey Heartlands, with £126 spent per person.

Top 5 ICBs that spend the least on prescriptions

Rank

ICB Name

Total Items

Total Cost (£)

Population

Cost per person (£)

1

South East London

24,435,590

216,396,671

2,038,754

106

2

North Central London

21,199,573

184,752,219

1,724,517

107

3

South West London

23,550,013

186,001,720

1,719,922

108

4

North East London

33,203,304

261,773,674

2,325,553

113

5

Surrey Heartlands

13,988,670

141,654,250

1,120,562

126

Steve Bater, spokesman at NHSDiscountOffers.co.uk, commented on the findings: “The data highlights the substantial investment in prescription costs across various NHS regions, while the national figure gives a perspective into the total amounts that the state makes available to do so.

Nine out of 10 ICBs with the highest spending per person on the list are also in the top 20 areas with the highest demand for medication per person. This suggests that areas that invest the most in prescriptions often have to do so because of the higher prescription volumes or due to the higher cost of the medicines they are investing in, potentially indicating a greater prevalence of chronic conditions or more comprehensive healthcare coverage in these regions.