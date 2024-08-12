Prescription funding: West Yorkshire is the third ICB that spends the most
The study, conducted by NHSDiscountOffers.co.uk, analysed the NHS Business Services Authority’s data on prescription costs and compared it to the coinciding population of each ICB to discover which one is spending the most on prescriptions per person.
Integrated Care Boards are NHS organisations responsible for planning health services for their local population.
NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterboroughleads the ranking, with £332 per person spent on prescriptions, despite having the second lowest number of items prescribed at 20,560,730. This high expenditure results from a total prescription cost of £333,380,057 for a population of 1,004,323, indicating that while there are fewer prescriptions, they are among the most expensive, with a cost per item of £16.21.
Following in second place is NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire, where £280 per person is allocated for prescriptions. Despite having the fewest prescribed items at 15,953,376, the total expenditure reaches £227,956,506 for a population of 812,712. This indicates that while the volume of prescriptions is low, their cost is high, averaging £14.29 per item.
NHS West Yorkshire is third, with a prescription expenditure of £210 per person. The total cost of prescriptions is £548,005,299, the second highest on the list, and the population is 2,607,572. West Yorkshire is also the third ICBs with the highest number of items per person at 25.9, which suggests a correlation between the cost and the volume of prescriptions.
Further down on the list, NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent takes fourth place, with £202 spent per person. This results from a total cost of prescriptions of £235,419,897 and a population of 1,166,953. This area also figures in the top five, with the highest number of items per person at 22.9.
The top five closes with NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, where there is a per person expense of £200 on prescriptions.
Top 10 ICBs that spend the most on prescriptions
Rank
ICB Name
Total Items
Total Cost (£)
Population
Cost per person (£)
1
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough
20,560,730
333,380,057
1,004,323
332
2
Herefordshire and Worcestershire
15,953,376
227,956,506
812,712
280
3
West Yorkshire
67,665,225
548,005,299
2,607,572
210
4
Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
26,728,532
235,419,897
1,166,953
202
5
Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
24,515,333
246,174,370
1,233,085
200
6
Cheshire and Merseyside
60,193,498
526,254,597
2,702,059
195
7
Lincolnshire
21,767,756
152,248,264
801,457
190
8
Greater Manchester
65,390,765
588,973,048
3,131,662
188
9
Black Country
25,413,314
232,297,552
1,270,051
183
10
Kent and Medway
34,051,653
352,886,725
1,952,120
181
Total
England
1,163,473,221
10,069,928,639
61,194,033
164.6
At the other end of the ranking, four London ICBs are the ones that spend the least on prescriptions per person.
NHS South East London, NHS North Central London, NHS South West London, and NHS North East Londonoccupy positions one to four, with an expenditure per person ranging from £106 to £113.
The fifth ICB that spends the least is NHS Surrey Heartlands, with £126 spent per person.
Top 5 ICBs that spend the least on prescriptions
Rank
ICB Name
Total Items
Total Cost (£)
Population
Cost per person (£)
1
South East London
24,435,590
216,396,671
2,038,754
106
2
North Central London
21,199,573
184,752,219
1,724,517
107
3
South West London
23,550,013
186,001,720
1,719,922
108
4
North East London
33,203,304
261,773,674
2,325,553
113
5
Surrey Heartlands
13,988,670
141,654,250
1,120,562
126
Steve Bater, spokesman at NHSDiscountOffers.co.uk, commented on the findings: “The data highlights the substantial investment in prescription costs across various NHS regions, while the national figure gives a perspective into the total amounts that the state makes available to do so.
Nine out of 10 ICBs with the highest spending per person on the list are also in the top 20 areas with the highest demand for medication per person. This suggests that areas that invest the most in prescriptions often have to do so because of the higher prescription volumes or due to the higher cost of the medicines they are investing in, potentially indicating a greater prevalence of chronic conditions or more comprehensive healthcare coverage in these regions.
The figures reflect the NHS's commitment to ensuring access to necessary medications for communities, supporting public health and its people, and providing an enhanced level of well-being for individuals throughout England.”
