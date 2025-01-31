£50k TV campaign for winner of TV Star 2025 Transmission and All Response Media open applications offering free TV advertising to winning brand

Advertising competition, TV Star 2025, created by industry-leading creative production agency, Transmission, in partnership with All Response Media, today opens its applications for brands to enter the competition and win £50,000 worth of free TV advertising.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV Star is a Dragon’s Den-style event designed to spotlight and support promising new-to-TV advertisers . Brands will compete by pitching themselves as suitable candidates for TV advertising in front of a panel of judges.

The judges – including Lee Climpson from Transmission and Colin Gillespie from All Response Media – will evaluate the brands’ business setup, ability to handle consumer demand, customer appeal, and alignment with All Response Media’s Direct Response TV and Direct-to-Consumer-focused playbook. As importantly, judges will consider brands that have TV rollout as a planned mainstay of their marketing activity after the winning ad goes live .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning brand will work with Transmission to craft a 30-second TV ad for £15,000, and will be given £35,000 worth of fully managed and optimised TV airtime from All Response Media.

TV Star 2025

Past winners have included Wild deodorant, Freddies Flowers, Calm and Carwow.

Competition key dates:

Stage 1: Initial applications close 26th February 2025Stage 2: Shortlisted brands given detailed questionnaire 11th March 2025Stage 3: TV Star 2025 pitching event - end of April (exact date TBC)Winning campaign airs on TV Q3 2025For the entry form and full terms and conditions, brands can enter here by submitting this form.

Lee Climpson, partner / production director at Transmission and panel judge at TV Star 2025 says, “We’re so excited to be partnering with All Response Media for TV Star 2025. It’s a brilliant way for breakthrough brands to catapult the business into mainstream media through a bespoke TV campaign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Gillespie, Chief Strategy Officer at All Response Media and panel judge at TV Star 2025 says: