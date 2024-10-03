RememberHedgehogs this November!

The British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) has issued top tips on how to reduce the risk of harming hedgehogs this November.

Fay Vass, Chief Executive of BHPS said: “As the nation gears up for bonfire and firework season, we are asking people to #RememberHedgehogs and consider how our actions can harm the wildlife living in our gardens and neighbourhoods.

“A bonfire pile looks like the perfect readymade home to a hedgehog seeking a safe and cosy winter nest to hibernate in. They don’t know we plan to set light to it!

A native wild hedgehog

“This year, stop to consider if you could mark the season in a more hedgehog-friendly way. Taking a few minutes to think about wildlife can really help save the lives of hedgehogs, other wildlife and pets.”

BHPS is asking us all to Stop, Move and Check this November:

· Stop – do you need to have a bonfire this year? Can you attend a community event, or mark the occasion in a different, more wildlife-friendly way? The fewer bonfires there are, the fewer wildlife casualties there are too.

· Move - if you do decide to have a bonfire, always build it on the day you plan to light it. Move all accumulated materials to a new site as hedgehogs and other wildlife or pets may be hiding inside.

· Check - before lighting from one side, check the entire bonfire pile carefully for wildlife and pets. Shining a torch inside the pile, gently lift each section with a pole or broom. Never use a spade or fork as these can cause great harm. Listen for the huffing sound of a hedgehog which has been disturbed.

Fay added: “It’s vital to remember hedgehogs at this time of year and to give them the best possible chance to escape the danger of a lit bonfire that they’ve mistaken for a safe haven.”

If you do find a hedgehog in your unlit bonfire heap:

· Gather it up with as much of the nest as possible and place in a high-sided cardboard box with plenty of torn newspaper, towelling or straw. Ensure there are air holes in the lid and that the lid is firmly secured, as hedgehogs are great climbers.

· Use gardening gloves or a folded towel to handle them – this helps keep them calm and avoids spreading our scent onto them. It also protects your hands from their spikes!

· Put the box somewhere safe and quiet, such as a shed or garage well away from the festivities and offer the hedgehog some meaty cat or dog food and water.

· Once the embers are totally dampened down, release the hedgehog under a hedge, bush or behind a stack of logs near where it was found, with its original nesting materials and some more food and water.

Visit www.britishhedgehogs.org.uk

BHPS’ five alternatives for bonfire night:

1. Make a wild mess! Gather fallen leaves, twigs and sticks and stack them in a quiet corner of your garden to provide nesting materials and shelter for local hedgehogs! Bugs & butterflies will appreciate an organic, undisturbed place to spend the winter too.

2. Hedgehog house party! Have a hedgehog-themed party with friends and neighbours – with ‘hog themed bakes, food & fancy dress!

3. Embrace your inner hedgehog! Escape the noise and dangers of bonfire night by making a cosy nest for yourself with pillows, blankets and fairy-lights for added sparkle. Settle in to watch our animated YouTube series The Littlest Hoglet from your cosy hibernaculum!

4. Go to a public display! If you really love bonfires and fireworks, head to an organised event to mark the occasion. The wildlife in your garden will thank you!