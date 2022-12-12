Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert recalled having ‘lumps’ in the back of his throat before his cancer diagnosis.

Rhod Gilbert has revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The comedian confirmed the news while giving fans an update on his health in a recent interview with BBC Radio Wales.

In July, the Welshman announced he was undergoing treatment for cancer at Cardiff’s Velindre Cancer Centre, a place Rhod Gilbert previously raised money for through his charity work. He told the BBC “I can’t imagine there is a better place in this world to be treated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 54-year-old explained: “I’m feeling good and feel like I’m recovering day-by-day. I had a terribly sore throat, tightness through my neck. I was having to cancel shows because I couldn’t breathe, I was having all sorts of problems and we couldn’t get to the bottom of it. Lumps started popping up in places they shouldn’t be, it turns out I have got stage four cancer.

Most Popular

The Carmarthen-born comedian continued: “I also caught Covid on that walk as well. I came home with cancer and Covid from a Velindre fundraising trek… the irony of that! I went as a Velindre patron and came home as a patient.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his diagnosis, Rhod has admitted that “there is a lot of humour in it” as he might use his recovery time to work on material for future shows and performances. He said: “Hopefully I am going to jot it all down and one day bring it to the stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad