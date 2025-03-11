Ripon named anti-ageing capital of England

New data has named Ripon the anti-ageing capital of England, as the area has seen a 76% rise in searches.

New search engine analysis by experts at The Devonshire Clinic has revealed the area has seen the biggest rise in people searching for ‘skin ageing’, ‘stop skin ageing’, ‘keep skin young’ and 799 related keywords.

In 2021, the terms were searched an average of 780 times a month, but this rocketed to 1,370 in 2024 – that’s a 76% surge in Ripon.

Royal Tunbridge Wells came second with a 59% increase, and London third with an 18% boost.

Wakefield and Plymouth rounded out the top five, with increases of 14% and 13% respectively.

Nationally, England saw a 7% hike across the board, which, compared to the rest of the UK, saw the second highest growth.

Scotland led the pack with an 8% leap, followed by Wales and Northern Ireland with 5% and 3%.

Professor Griffiths from The Devonshire Clinic - https://thedevonshireclinic.co.uk/ - which conducted the research, has provided tips to support healthy, radiant skin:

Use sunscreen: “Use at least SPF 30 and apply regularly. Most of the visible signs of skin ageing are a consequence of chronic sun exposure.”

Don't smoke: “Smoking causes loss of collagen and elastic tissue in the skin leading to wrinkles.”

Eat a healthy diet: “A balanced diet rich in seeds, nuts and antioxidant purple fruits such as blueberries, black currants and blackberries can reduce sugar, processes food intake and lowers calorie intake.”

Get a good night's sleep: “At least 8 hours as a lack of sleep correlates with looking older. Sleep stimulates autophagy and reduces signs of ageing.”

Reduce stress: “Use meditation and mindfulness techniques to help relieve stress.”