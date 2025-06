Second-hand romance – more than a third of West Yorkshire shoppers say pre-loved gifts are the most thoughtful, original and romantic

New OnePoll survey finds almost one in five shoppers in West Yorkshire estimate 75% of their purchases will be pre-owned in three years West Yorkshire shoppers also say the most thoughtful, original, or romantic gifts are also pre-loved Amazon’s sales of second-hand goods in the UK have increased by more than 15% over the past two years Savings of up to 50% off recommended retail prices found on quality returned, refurbished, or open-box gifts on Amazon Resale this festive season

As gifting season approaches, more than one in three (38%) shoppers in West Yorkshire say the most thoughtful, original, or romantic presents to give are second-hand, according to a new survey of more than 4,000 UK adults for Amazon by OnePoll.

Yorkshire shoppers also estimate that a fifth (20%) of what they already own is pre-loved, while more than one in 10 (17%) believe the majority of their purchases will be second hand by 2027.

When it comes to gifting, more than one in three (38%) of West Yorkshire shoppers feel that pre-loved or nearly-new gifts are the most romantic, original, or thoughtful, according to the survey. 15% also believe it feels better for the environment to be gifted something which isn’t brand new.

West Yorkshire shoppers intend to cut down on new purchases by 32% in the next two years, with almost one in three (30%) saying they get more of an endorphin rush finding pre-owned items than buying them new. 40% of West Yorkshire shoppers think the endorphin rush of buying pre-owned is due to the quality often being as good as buying new, while more than one in three (37%) feel the rush is because it reduces the impact on the environment.

More than four in 10 (42%) of West Yorkshire shoppers are also keen to buy more pre-loved items in the next two years – intending to cut down on their new purchases by 32%. And more than a third (36%) make sure their homes stay clutter-free by following a ‘one-in-one-out’ policy at home - donating or selling items they already own to make way for new possessions.

Shiona Rolfe, General Manager at Amazon in Leeds, said: “It’s great to see people actively planning to purchase non-new items even more in the future. As well as being better for the environment, second-hand items are often more affordable. The second-hand economy is growing quickly, and as Christmas approaches, we expect to see a big uptick in people searching for refurbished or pre-loved items for their friends and family members.”

Second-hand romance – more than a third of West Yorkshire shoppers say pre-loved gifts are the most thoughtful, original and romantic

Sam Littlejohn, Head of Returns and Repairs at Amazon, added: “It’s clear that pre-loved and refurbished gifts are celebrated as much for their quality as their uniqueness. This is reflected on our store - with sales of second-hand goods in the UK rising by 15 per cent over the past two years alone.

“People are finding that such gifts show a level of care and thoughtfulness that stands out, especially at a time when individuality is cherished and people are looking for bargains. As this trend continues, we expect to see it become a staple part of how people think about gifting, adding a new layer of meaning to special occasions."

During Amazon’s Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event, customers in the UK gave returned products a second chance by shopping through Amazon Resale; with some of the most popular second-hand purchases over the past few weeks including Russell Hobbs Steam and Cleans, Fisher-Price baby projection mobiles, Xbox Series S consoles, and Ultimate Ears speakers.