Sheffield and York ranked as top UK cities impacted by AI's travel bias

A new data study has revealed bias in AI-generated travel recommendations, suggesting that tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini are making unfounded affordability assumptions about UK families based in Yorkshire. The AI tools investigated claim people in cities including Sheffield, York, Glasgow, and Manchester can’t afford to go abroad, recommending staycations instead. But real booking data from experts tells a very different story.

The study compared AI’s travel recommendations to AttractionTickets.com’s real-time internal booking data, allowing the experts to see if there was a correlation between where AI thinks Brits should be travelling and where they’re actually buying tickets to travel.

The study found that AI assumed people living in locations like Sheffield and York couldn’t afford to travel abroad to places like Walt Disney World and would be more likely to spend their holiday in the Peak District or Yorkshire Dales.

The experts can reveal that the AI made a wrong assumption on 57% of the UK cities included in the study, with the tools suggesting that people living there could only afford staycations as opposed to overseas holidays.

Walt Disney World Florida

How badly did AI get it wrong?

Out of the 35 major UK cities analysed, the 20 cities listed below were capped by AI on the places they could “afford” to travel to.

(AI’s suggested “affordable” staycation vs. real-world 2024 overseas booking popularity)

Glasgow – AI suggested: Lake District | Actual overseas booking rank: 2nd Manchester – AI suggested: Lake District | Actual overseas booking rank: 4th Sheffield – AI suggested: Peak District | Actual overseas booking rank: 11th Cardiff – AI suggested: Pembrokeshire | Actual overseas booking rank: 14th Norwich – AI suggested: Norfolk Broads | Actual overseas booking rank: 15th Stoke-on-Trent – AI suggested: North Wales | Actual overseas booking rank: 18th Swansea – AI suggested: Gower Peninsula | Actual overseas booking rank: 19th Plymouth – AI suggested: Cornwall | Actual overseas booking rank: 20th Aberdeen – AI suggested: Scottish Highlands | Actual overseas booking rank: 21st Dundee – AI suggested: Scottish Highlands | Actual overseas booking rank: 22nd York – AI suggested: Yorkshire Dales | Actual overseas booking rank: 24th Durham – AI suggested: Lake District | Actual overseas booking rank: 25th Lincoln – AI suggested: Norfolk Broads | Actual overseas booking rank: 26th Portsmouth – AI suggested: Isle of Wight | Actual overseas booking rank: 27th Chester – AI suggested: North Wales | Actual overseas booking rank: 28th Cambridge – AI suggested: Suffolk Coast | Actual overseas booking rank: 29th Perth – AI suggested: Scottish Highlands | Actual overseas booking rank: 30th Stirling – AI suggested: Loch Lomond | Actual overseas booking rank: 31st Inverness – AI suggested: Isle of Skye | Actual overseas booking rank: 32nd Salisbury – AI suggested: Dorset Coast | Actual overseas booking rank: 34th

The Study’s Key Findings:

Both Glasgow and Manchester were assumed by AI to have a low to moderate chance of booking overseas holidays, whereas AttractionTickets.com’s internal data showed that they were in the top 5 locations for making overseas holiday bookings.

AI also seemed to have the biggest bias towards the north of England, with 5 locations featured on the list including Manchester, Chester, Durham, York, and Sheffield.

In addition to the north, AI also appeared to have a bias towards navy cities, with both Plymouth and Portsmouth featured on the list.

30% of cities AI decided would only be able to afford a staycation as opposed to traveling abroad were actually classed in the top 50% of AttractionTickets.com’s real-time data affordability ranking.

Chris Bradshaw, Marketing Director at AttractionTickets.com, commented on the findings:

“I was surprised to see just how strikingly inaccurate the results were on the AI portion of this study. This technology made assumptions that people residing in Manchester, for example, were one of the least likely to travel abroad when in actuality our booking data shows that Manchester ranks among the top five cities for our Walt Disney World Florida bookings.

Places like Glasgow, Sheffield, Cardiff, Norwich, and Stoke-on-Trent were also underestimated, despite the strong booking numbers we can see internally.

My concern is that if people are using tools like Gemini or ChatGPT to plan their holidays, there may be a bias that the AI is holding against them, and potentially restricting dream holiday destinations because it has assumed their level of affordability. People should be aware of this bias before using these tools to plan their holidays.

AI doesn’t account for human determination because no matter where we’re located, many families will save, plan, and find ways to make their dream trips a reality.”