Sheffield named the best city in the UK for gender equality at work in new report

A new nationwide study from Superdrug Online Doctor has ranked Sheffield as the top city in the UK for gender equality in the workplace. The findings come from the organisation’s Workplace Health Gap Report, based on a survey of over 2,000 women across the UK. The report highlights where women feel most empowered, supported, and able to progress professionally without bias or discrimination.

Top 5 UK Cities for Gender Equality at Work:

Sheffield Liverpool Belfast Leeds Cardiff

Sheffield secured the top spot, with 81% of women there reporting they’ve never experienced gender bias—a significantly higher figure than the national average. In addition, 69% of respondents from Sheffield said they’ve never felt pressured to tone down their femininity at work. The city’s workplaces were found to be 1.5 times more likely to foster an inclusive, non-biased environment.

Two women in a work environment chatting at a table

However, Liverpool was not far behind. Women in Liverpool were around 1.2 times less likely to feel judged on their appearance and approximately 1.15 times less likely to experience microaggressions in the workplace compared to the national average. The city’s strong ranking is credited to a culture that places greater emphasis on fairness, professional recognition, and mental wellbeing.

Belfast, Leeds, and Cardiff also earned top-five placements thanks to their consistent performance across multiple indicators of equality. Women in Leeds, for example, reported feeling freer to be themselves at work, while Cardiff was praised for supportive health policies and inclusive leadership practices.

The report considered a variety of workplace experiences to determine the rankings, including:

Instances of being patronised, overlooked or spoken over by male colleagues

The impact of gender bias on career progression

Support for women’s health and wellbeing

Appearance-based scrutiny and microaggressions

Pressure to overperform or suppress femininity to gain respect